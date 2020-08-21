Manchester United could reportedly sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, if Frank Lampard makes him available for the right price.

Chelsea have already spent heavily this summer, bringing in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, but want to add more.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz is expected to complete his transfer over the coming week. But that deal could cost around £80m and Frank Lampard needs to raise funds through player sales.

And in a surprise development on Thursday, the odds tumbled on Kante leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

United are now the favourites with the bookmakers to sign the France star. And the Daily Mirror claims a deal could be struck if Chelsea do not demand a substantial fee.

Kante is being touted as an instant upgrade on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current options in the defensive midfield role.

One of Nemanja Matic, Fred or Scott McTominay usually partners Paul Pogba in a holding role.

If Kante did complete a surprise switch to Old Trafford he would rekindle his partnership with his Pogba.

The pair won the 2018 World Cup together while pulling the strings from the centre of the French midfield.

Kante arrival a potential lift for Pogba

However, Pogba did highlight how the two were different during an interview with Sky Sports in 2017.

“I’ve heard Kante is a top, top midfielder, which I agree with,” he said

“He is a top-class midfielder for what he does. But he doesn’t score many goals, does he? They don’t speak about this.

“They speak about what he does on the pitch. He gets the ball, he passes the ball and he makes the game. Me, I try to do this.

“I score more goals than Kante but they still say Kante does this and does that. If you want to speak about scoring goals, you should judge every midfielder the same way.

“They only speak about the transfer and about the money. I wanted to say, in real life for a normal person, nobody can be worth £100m.”

