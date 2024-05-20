Man Utd stun Arsenal with transfer hijack attempt; who award-winning star favours revealed as bid prepped

Manchester United hope to snatch the signing of a Dutch defender away from Arsenal and a report has revealed which club is favoured ahead of a bid being tabled.

The Gunners finished the season boasting the meanest defence having shipped just 29 goals in the Premier League. Champions Manchester City were best of the rest, conceding 34 goals.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta already has a plethora of tried and trusted options to call upon for his rearguard. A common theme running through several of his options is they’re centre-halves by trade who are equally adept at playing at full-back.

Indeed, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber all provide versatility through the multiple positions they can play.

Another defender in that ilk who has been on Arsenal’s radar for around a year – Jorrel Hato of Ajax.

The 18-year-old was a rare bright spark in Amsterdam this term and recently received the Marco Van Basten Award.

That prize is given to which ever Ajax player the Dutch giant believe to be the best talent of the season. This year’s award went to Hato who made 46 appearances across all competitions this year, all of which were starts.

Hato is a left-footed defender who can play either centre-half or left-back. He’s already received his first cap for the senior Netherlands side despite only turning 18 in March.

Hato signed a new deal running until 2028 with Ajax mere days after his 18th birthday. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently stated the new deal makes prising Hato out of Amsterdam this summer doubly difficult.

Nonetheless, according to a fresh update from HITC, Arsenal certainly intend to try. However, their efforts could be torpedoed by Man Utd who have thrust themselves into the frame.

Favoured club between Arsenal and Man Utd revealed

It’s reiterated Man Utd are in the market for new centre-backs as well as an addition at left-back. Hato would kill two birds with one stone and the Red Devils stepped up their scouting on Hato towards the back end of the season.

The reports filed back to Old Trafford were seemingly positive and Man Utd are no stranger to plucking players from Erik ten Hag’s former club. Indeed, Lisandro Martinez and Antony were both signed directly from Ajax during Ten Hag’s time in Manchester.

HITC insist it is possible that Ajax sell Hato this summer. That echoes recent claims that the Dutch giant will have to cash in on several high profile players after missing out on Champions League qualification.

United have emerged as a genuine contender to bring Hato to England, though it’s stressed a move to Arsenal remains the likeliest outcome if a transfer is greenlit.

Hato is said to prefer joining the Gunners over the Red Devils. What’s more, Arsenal ‘are ready to make a bid to land him.’

As such, Man Utd may be required to outbid Arsenal if they’re determined to win the race for Hato. Failure to do so would leave Hato’s future in Arsenal’s hands.

