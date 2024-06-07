Manchester United could shock Liverpool by signing a Netherlands ace Arne Slot loves, Jose Mourinho wants a Real Madrid star at Fenerbahce, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Tottenham Hotspur chasing a Ligue 1 starlet.

MAN UTD IN FOR LIVERPOOL TARGET

Liverpool are no longer the only Premier League club taking a look at Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, as Manchester United are aiming to win the race for him by launching a significant offer, according to reports.

Ever since Arne Slot was announced as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield, Liverpool have been linked with a swoop for Koopmeiners. Slot is a huge fan of the central midfielder, having made him captain during their time together at AZ Alkmaar.

There is good reason to suggest that Liverpool need to sign one more midfielder in order to push for the Premier League title alongside Manchester City and Arsenal, and Koopmeiners would tick multiple boxes. Not only does the Dutch international know exactly how Slot operates, but he can also play in any of the No 6, No 8 or No 10 roles.

In recent days, Liverpool have fallen behind in the chase for Koopmeiners, as Juventus have pushed to try and strike agreements with both the player himself and Atalanta.

But in a major twist, reports in Italy state that Man Utd have thundered into the transfer pursuit. Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could leave Liverpool stunned by taking Koopmeiners to Old Trafford in what would be a statement signing.

Man Utd are ready to bid €60-70million (£51-60m) for the Serie A star ‘immediately’.

While Juve have completed more groundwork ahead of a potential deal for Koopmeiners, a huge Man Utd proposal would certainly shake things up.

Koopmeiners, if given the choice, would like to remain in Italy by signing for Juve, but it might not come down to him.

Teun Koopmeiners to head to Old Trafford?

Juve can only offer Atalanta €40m (£34m) plus youngster Dean Huijsen for Koopmeiners. Atalanta, understandably, would rather accept Man Utd’s better offer, should it arrive over the coming days.

Interestingly, Koopmeiners is not the only Liverpool-linked star Man Utd have been tipped to capture. Other reports suggest they are eyeing Nice’s Khephren Thuram, who was on Liverpool’s radar during the final years of Klopp’s spell on Merseyside.

But only one of Koopmeiners or Thuram is likely to join Man Utd in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been backed to forge an agreement on personal terms with Koopmeiners’ Atalanta midfield partner Ederson. However, Reds insider James Pearce has stated that those reports are wide of the mark.

TOTTENHAM PURSUE FRENCH TALENT

Tottenham are interested in signing 18-year-old centre-back Bastien Meupiyou, who has been labelled Nantes’ ‘great hope’ despite suffering a bad knee injury early in the 2023-24 season. (L’Equipe)

Julian Alvarez is open to leaving Manchester City in order to pick up ‘quality minutes’ and become another club’s main centre-forward. Atletico Madrid like the Argentine but may struggle to meet City’s demands for him. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool are in pole position to snare Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord thanks to Arne Slot. Tottenham have fallen behind in the race for Geertruida as they must sell Emerson Royal first. (CaughtOffside)

Departing Aston Villa loanee Nicolo Zaniolo is wanted by Villarreal and Fiorentina, with it looking increasingly unlikely he will play for parent club Galatasaray again. (Sky Sport Italia)

Barcelona will compete with Real Madrid for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz in the summer of 2025. (Mundo Deportivo)

ASTON VILLA, MAN UTD BOTH WANT SAME PLAYER

Aston Villa have joined Man Utd in the hunt for Nice and France centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. (L’Equipe)

Juve are planning a ridiculously low offer of just €10m (£8.5m) plus Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo in exchange for Villa ace Douglas Luiz. (Tutto Juve)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have received a double boost as they look to snare Paraguay winger Ramon Sosa, as Benfica have dropped out of the race and his manager – CA Talleres boss Walter Ribonetto – has admitted it will be tough to keep the 24-year-old. (TyC Sports)

Morten Hjulmand has admitted he is open to joining Man Utd by revealing that it is a ‘goal’ of his to shine in the Premier League. (Tipsbladet)

Atletico Madrid are in talks over raiding Real Sociedad for defender Robin Le Normand. (various)

JOSE MOURINHO EYES FENERBAHCE COUP

Jose Mourinho wants Fenerbahce to re-sign academy product Arda Guler on loan from Real Madrid, in what would be a real signal of intent. (AS)

Lyon owner John Textor has criticised the agent of Liverpool and Tottenham-linked star Rayan Cherki for leaking to the press that the 20-year-old could be sold. (various)

Rennes defender Jeanuel Belocian, 19, is set to become Bayer Leverkusen’s first new signing of the summer window. (Kicker)

Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood has said yes to joining Juventus, should the two clubs manage to forge an agreement. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma are plotting a swoop for Italian winger Matteo Politano, who currently plays for Italian rivals Napoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport)