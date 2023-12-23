Man Utd to stun Tottenham with ‘concrete move’ for France star after Postecoglou initiates first talks

There has been a big twist in the transfer pursuit of a France international, as Manchester United will soon launch a firm offer to try and prevent him from heading to Tottenham Hotspur, according to a journalist.

Both Man Utd and Tottenham are aiming to sign at least one new centre-back in the January transfer window. Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is without Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire, with both players out injured until January.

There has also been growing speculation that Raphael Varane could move on, having been left frustrated by Ten Hag using Maguire and Jonny Evans ahead of him. Incredibly, reports in both Spain and Germany have suggested he might return to Real Madrid, where he won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles during a 10-year spell. Such a transfer would leave room in Man Utd’s squad for a new centre-half to arrive.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have been without important defender Micky van de Ven since November due to a hamstring injury. Before the season began, many predicted that a lack of squad depth would impact the success new manager Ange Postecoglou would have, and that has certainly been true in defence.

Amid Van De Ven’s absence, he has had to select the likes of Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Eric Dier in central defence. While Davies has gradually become more comfortable there, Emerson is generally known as a full-back, while Postecoglou does not fully trust Dier.

This has seen Tottenham also pursue a new centre-back ahead of the winter window, and both Premier League clubs have converged on the same target.

In mid-November, Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo emerged as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s priority January signing to help improve the Man Utd squad. Considering Ratcliffe already owns Nice, it is a transfer that could work out well for all parties, as long as they are open about the finances involved.

But Man Utd have failed to take that interest to the next level, and this has resulted in Spurs swooping in first. On Wednesday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Spurs had opened talks with Nice to try and engineer a deal after Postecoglou began pushing, while also making contact with Todibo’s camp to begin work on a long-term contract.

Tottenham could miss out on signing to Man Utd

On Thursday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Spurs are working quickly to try and forge an agreement with Nice, but if they do not receive encouragement over the deal soon then they will turn to alternative targets.

And the Evening Standard reported last night that Spurs are just one step away from agreeing the transfer.

Italian reporter Rudy Galetti has now provided an update on the situation. He has put Man Utd firmly back in the mix to sign Todibo, as he is their ‘top’ defensive target this winter.

Man Utd are ready to intensify that interest by making a ‘concrete move’ for him in the coming days.

The journalist adds that Todibo, who has won two caps for France so far, is ‘open’ to a Premier League switch so he can test himself out at the very highest level.

Plus, Nice have reluctantly set a price tag for the 23-year-old. They are eager to keep him, as he is a vital part of their push for Ligue 1 glory, but have decided to accept offers worth around €50-60million (£43-52m).

Should Man Utd win the race for Todibo, then he would be a fantastic upgrade on Varane. The latter is a serial winner from his time at Madrid, but he has struggled to have a similar impact on Man Utd and has often been blighted by injury woes.

Todibo is far younger than Varane, which means Man Utd would get many more years of service out of him. And he has been one of the most dominant centre-backs in France this term, helping Nice to achieve the best defensive record in the top flight.

A switch to Man Utd will ultimately depend on how quickly they make that approach to Nice and how far Spurs have got in their own talks by that point. The transfer race looks set to heat up as we get closer to the January window opening.

