Man Utd stung with £30m Tottenham bid for outstanding star tipped to be accepted

Tottenham could snap up a Championship stand-out who Sir Jim Ratcliffe personally put forward as a transfer target at Manchester United, according to reports.

Many people’s pre-season predictions included Leicester City storming to the Championship title. The Foxes raced out of the traps when winning 13 of their first 14 matches in the second tier. However, Enzo Maresca’s side have run aground since the turn of the year.

A run of three wins, one draw and six defeats in their last 10 league matches has left Leicester scrapping with Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southampton for the automatic promotion places. At present, Leicester sit in second spot and hold a slender one-point advantage over third-placed Leeds.

According to online outlet Football Insider, failure to win promotion could result in a firesale at the King Power.

Among the club’s most valuable assets who could make way is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The 25-year-old has excelled in a more advanced midfield role this term and has blitzed the Championship.

Dewsbury-Hall has racked up 25 goal contributions in 41 matches thus far and according to 90min, has been personally put forward by Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a transfer target at Man Utd.

90min stated Ratcliffe will refrain from getting involved in negotiations. However, he has let his underlings know Dewsbury-Hall is a player he believes can provide ‘value and versatility’ at Old Trafford.

Brighton failed with a cut-price £20m bid for Dewsbury-Hall in January. 90min stated the Seagulls and Man Utd will both be in the mix for his signature at season’s end.

Whether Leicester cash in is expected to hinge entirely on whether they win promotion back into the top flight. Failure to do so will reportedly result in Dewsbury-Hall being granted permission to explore a move.

But according to a fresh update from Football Insider, it’s Tottenham – not Man Utd or Brighton – where Dewsbury-Hall could end up.

Tottenham could land Dewsbury-Hall as option No 2

Their transfer specialist, Pete O’Rourke, revealed Leicester will be forced into cashing in on a handful of their brightest stars to help balance the books.

Furthermore, a Tottenham bid of just £30m could be enough to seal a deal despite Leicester valuing the player far higher. FI claimed the Foxes value their talisman at £40m, while 90min listed a £45m figure.

Spurs are known to be on the hunt for a box-to-box midfielder amid their failed attempts to sign Conor Gallagher in January.

Tottenham still retain interest in the Chelsea man whose future is coming to a crossroads this summer.

Gallagher’s existing Chelsea contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season. If fresh terms aren’t thrashed out between now and the summer, Chelsea will greenlight a sale to ensure they don’t lose a highly saleable asset for nothing 12 months later.

Alternatively, if Gallagher finds common ground with Chelsea and signs a new deal, Tottenham could move for Dewsbury-Hall instead.

