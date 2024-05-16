Man Utd stung as Arsenal accelerate pursuit of dream Ratcliffe target

Manchester United might end up losing out on the signing of Benfica starlet Joao Neves, as Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their approach to capture him first.

Man Utd’s midfield problems this season have allowed academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo to surprisingly force his way into the starting eleven and establish himself as a key player under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have two defensive midfielders capable of playing alongside Mainoo, Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat, though the experienced duo have had turbulent campaigns.

Casemiro has struggled at centre-back in recent games, but both he and Amrabat showed signs of improvement during Man Utd’s 3-2 home victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Despite the pair’s improved performances, it is still very likely Man Utd will part ways with them this summer. Casemiro is now a target for two new Saudi clubs, while Amrabat will be allowed to return to parent club Fiorentina once his loan ends.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is known to be on the lookout for a classy young defensive midfielder who can replace Casemiro and become Mainoo’s long-term partner.

Ratcliffe is a massive fan of Benfica’s Neves and he has even spoken with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, about a prospective deal which would take the talent to Old Trafford.

However, Man Utd are not longer the best-placed English club to sign Neves. As per transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are accelerating their interest in the 19-year-old as they try to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer.

Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of Martin Zubimendi and is trying to convince the Spaniard to join Arsenal. But if Zubimendi remains at boyhood club Real Sociedad, then the Gunners will put all their effort towards beating Man Utd in the race for Neves.

Arsenal spy transfer hijack

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the Portugal international in recent weeks, and those scouts have returned glowing reports. Neves is resultantly rising up Arsenal’s list of transfer objectives for the summer.

Arsenal paid big money to improve their midfield last summer, with Declan Rice arriving in a £105million deal from West Ham United.

Benfica want a similar fee for Neves, having ambitiously set his price tag at around the £100m mark. But Rice could justify that huge sum as he had plenty of Premier League experience, something Neves does not possess.

As such, it is hard to see Neves joining either Arsenal or Man Utd for £100m. But perhaps this could be a tactic from Benfica to ensure they still get a significant amount of money for their prized asset – a transfer at around £50-60m would make more sense.

Should Arsenal beat Man Utd in the race for the teenager superstar, then he would replace Thomas Partey in the No 6 role at the Emirates.

While Man Utd are at growing risk of missing out on Neves, they are still in pole position to land his defensive team-mate Antonio Silva.

