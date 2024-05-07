Man Utd stung as Newcastle ramp up £60m signing of winger who looked destined for Old Trafford

Newcastle have reignited their interest in Manchester United target Michael Olise

Newcastle have reignited their interest in Crystal Palace winger and key Manchester United target, Michael Olise, and two reasons why the Magpies believe they’ll win the race have emerged.

Not that one was needed, but Olise provided a reminder of what he’s capable of during Crystal Palace’s 4-0 destruction of Man Utd on Monday.

Olise toyed with legendary Brazilian Casemiro and bagged a brace to heap more misery on the beleaguered Red Devils.

Casemiro’s dismal display prompted a ruthless rant from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher and a transfer out of England is now taking shape.

Olise could have left Crystal Palace for Chelsea last summer after the Blues triggered his release clause worth £35m.

However, the left-footer elected to remain with the Eagles, snubbed Chelsea’s interest and duly signed a new deal at Selhurst Park. The terms of the fresh deal elevated the release clause to a rumoured £60m.

Injuries have disrupted Olise this term, though when fit he’s been among the deadliest and most productive wingers in the league.

Indeed, Olise has returned 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) in just 17 appearances. Understandably, transfer interest is widespread.

Man Utd target Red Devils fan Olise

Man Utd had installed Olise as a key summer target and view the ex-Reading man as an upgrade on Antony.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd will listen to offers for the misfiring Brazilian, while fellow wingers Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho can also leave the club outright.

Aiding Man Utd’s cause is the fact Olise is a lifelong and avid fan of the Red Devils. The presence of the release clause also takes the power out of Palace’s hands.

However, according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, Olise’s future could actually lay at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle crash the party

The Magpies have rekindled their own interest in Olise and believe they can afford his £60m signing without having to sell the likes of Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak.

The Mail stated Olise hopes to play Champions League football at his next club. That is a demand neither Newcastle or Man Utd will be able to satisfy if Olise changed clubs this summer.

However, Eddie Howe’s side are banking on two different factors they hope will swing a deal their way.

Firstly, they hope the appeal of the project Newcastle are embarking on will convince Olise to choose them.

Man Utd too are entering a new era under the guiding hand of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. However, Newcastle have already shown they’re a club on an upwards trajectory under the Saudi ownership and are primed to finish above Man Utd in the table this term.

Furthermore, the impending arrival of sporting director Dougie Freedman is an ace up Newcastle’s sleeve.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that Newcastle are advancing towards an agreement with the Crystal Palace chief.

Freedman would fill the void vacated by Dan Ashworth who is expected to become the sporting director at Old Trafford.

Freedman played a major role in bringing Olise to Crystal Palace back in 2021. Newcastle’s hope is Freedman can work his magic once more and help bring Olise to the north east.

