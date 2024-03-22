Man Utd stunned after Real Madrid ready hijack of £80m signing Ratcliffe craves, as Ancelotti gets ruthless

Real Madrid have joined Man Utd in the race for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is one of the most in-demand young players in the world at the moment, with Manchester United among those chasing his signature.

The 21-year-old defender has come on leaps and bounds under Sean Dyche and has formed a formidable centre-back partnership with James Tarkowski.

Branthwaite is a key reason why Everton have the joint-fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League and top clubs are set to try and poach him this summer.

Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made signing a new young centre-back his priority and has identified Branthwaite as his top target.

Along with the Red Devils, Chelsea, Tottenham and even Everton’s bitter rivals Liverpool are thought to be admirers of the defender, who has just received his first call-up to the England first team.

The Toffees certainly won’t let their star man leave on the cheap, however, and TEAMtalk understands that they’ll demand a minimum of £80m for him.

Real Madrid to rival Man Utd for Jarrad Branthwaite

Man Utd now face new competition for Branthwaite in the form of LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti knows Branthwaite well from his time as Everton manager and now, GIVEMESPORT say that Real Madrid’s interest in the centre-back is ‘genuine.’

During his time at Goodison Park, Ancelotti predicted that Branthwaite would become a top player. “I am really happy with him, he is really young, a kid. But he showed quality, personality and character.

“He is really calm with the ball, really comfortable, and really aggressive without the ball.”

Evertonians will no doubt be furious that their former manager is trying to sign their best player in Branthwaite, who may end up being the key reason why they avoid relegation.

Los Blancos are keen to bring in competition for Eder Militao and David Alaba, who have had their respective seasons ended after suffering serious knee injuries.

The report notes that Everton are in a ‘strong negotiating position’ given Branthwaite only signed a new contract in October last year.

The Toffees may be forced into selling players this summer due to their ongoing financial issues but they will still demand at least £80m for the talented youngster.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how high the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid are willing to go when bidding for Branthwaite.

If he keeps improving as he has this season and reaches his sky-high potential, he will be worth every penny.

