Man Utd stunned as Chelsea, PSG move ahead in race for £142m man

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho as two new frontrunners have reportedly emerged.

Coutinho chose to swap Anfield for the Nou Camp back in January 2018, joining the Catalan side in a colossal £142million (€165m) deal which made him the second most-expensive player of all time.

With those struggles, strong speculation has surfaced claiming that Manchester United are interested in a summer move, while Liverpool have also been linked with a shock attempt to re-sign him.

Stamford Bridge has been mentioned as a possible destination for the former Inter Milan man, with Chelsea preparing to replace Eden Hazard should he move to Madrid.

Reports emerged on Monday that Barcelona are worried about Coutinho’s mental state, fearing that he is in a ‘depression’ that he may not get out of while at the Nou Camp.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Sport provides a shock update, by stating that PSG and Chelsea are the two teams doing battle for Coutinho.

They suggest that Coutinho is indeed viewed as the ideal Hazard replacement, and that the Parisians have ‘always maintained interest’ in the 26-year-old.

The Blues are currently under a transfer ban which will see them unable to sign players for the next two transfer windows, but speculation has suggested that their appeal will be successful and the ban will be lifted ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

