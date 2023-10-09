Man Utd stunned as Fabrizio Romano tips Arsenal to make 2024 bid for £60m Prem stat-leader

Arsenal are likely to be one of the main contenders to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto in 2024, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta has already made some impressive signings this season, bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal have started the season very well and a huge 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday saw them go joint-top of the Premier League table.

Despite this, Arteta is still keen on bolstering his squad further in January and one of his priorities is signing a new winger. This is largely due to the fact that Bukayo Saka has struggled with injuries recently and the manager wants more cover for him.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have already made contact with Neto’s representatives and are expected to launch a bid for him in January. They do face competition from Manchester United for Neto, though, who are also very keen on him.

With that in mind, Arsenal will have to move quickly to get a deal done for the Wolves star, who is valued at around £60m.

READ MORE: ‘He’s got big ones’ – Mikel Arteta fires back after Gary Neville labels Arsenal star ‘a nervous wreck’

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Neto

According to Romano, Arsenal’s interest in Neto dates back some time. They are definitely in the race for the winger, but Wolves will be reluctant to lose their star man mid-season.

“We’re still seeing plenty of rumours about Pedro Neto, and as I said last week, things are likely to happen for the Portuguese winger in 2024 in terms of a transfer,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Wolves said no to proposals in the summer, and there is no guarantee that they will approve a sale in January, but let’s see about 2024, whether that’s January or the summer, because clubs will arrive.

“Arsenal wanted Neto just over a year ago. They’ve always been interested in the player and they keep tracking him, but there are also other clubs following the situation.

“He’s always been on the list for Arsenal but it’s nothing more concrete just yet, and the race looks to be absolutely open.”

The 23-year-old Neto has been a bright spark in the Wolves side this season with his electric pace, quick feet and brilliant technical ability.

He has already grabbed five assists in eight league appearances. That tally has him sitting top of the assist leaderboard alongside Mohamed Salah and Kieran Tripper.

It’s no surprise to see Arsenal vying to bring Neto to the Emirates, so it will be interesting to see if they do make a bid for him in January. As stated by Romano, however, there are plenty of clubs in the race.

READ MORE: Gary Neville names perfect Arsenal star Liverpool need to win Premier League title as Klopp chances are rated