Man Utd stunned as Pogba admits he is looking for a new challenge

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has dropped his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is firmly on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.

According to multiple sources in Italy, Juve have made the first move for Pogba as they look to bring the player back three years after allowing him to return to Old Trafford in a £89.3m deal.

It was claimed last week United could be offered their pick of three Juventus stars to try and sweeten the deal, while initial talks have now been held between the two clubs with Juve director Fabio Paratici travelling to England this week.

Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with a move for Pogba, and now the midfielder has seemingly confirmed that he is open to leaving United.

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well,” Pogba told reporters in Tokyo.

“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well. I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!