Man Utd stunned as Aston Villa ready raid for £26m-rated star who’ll be reluctantly sold

Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries could be heading to the Premier League this summer

Aston Villa are emerging as a serious threat to Erik ten Hag’s hopes of bringing a long-term transfer target to Manchester United, with reports revealing a move to Villa Park can take shape for just £26m.

Upon taking charge at Old Trafford Erik ten Hag sought to sign an attacking upgrade at right-back. Denzel Dumfries and latterly Jeremie Frimpong were both targeted, though other positions ultimately took precedence.

Diogo Dalot has gone on to establish himself as United’s No 1 option in the position. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is now a distant second behind the Portuguese, though has received his fair share of gametime this term amid a devastating injury crisis anyway.

Man Utd and more specifically Ten Hag remain big fans of Inter Milan’s Dumfries. The Dutchman, 28, helped Inter cruise to the Serie A title this term, with Dumfries notching three goals and five assists from the wing-back position.

However, Dumfries’ time at the San Siro could be coming to an end this summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported in April that if Inter and Dumfries don’t quickly thrash out an agreement on a new contract then a parting of the ways will be sanctioned. The player’s current deal is due to expire in 2025.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Inter will try again for new contract otherwise would sell Dumfries this summer.”

Fast forward three weeks and Inter and Dumfries appear no closer to agreeing a new deal. As such, a summer exit is emerging as the likeliest outcome.

But rather than move to Old Trafford as many might have expected, Villa Park may well be Dumfries’ next destination.

Aston Villa crash the party for Denzel Dumfries

Today’s print edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport has provided an update on Dumfries’ situation at Inter. As cited by Football Italia, they state Aston Villa have muscled into the race.

Unai Emery’s side will soon have the advantage of being able to offer Champions League football. Villa won’t need to pick up another point to book their place in next year’s UCL if Tottenham fail to beat Manchester City on Tuesday.

Villa can also seal their own fate before then by beating Liverpool on home soil on Monday night.

Villa may well be viewed as a more attractive prospect than the Red Devils at the moment. Man Utd are in the early stages of a new project under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, while Villa are very much a bona fide threat right here and now.

La Gazzetta dello Sport noted Inter will accept bids of just €30m/£26m for Dumfries if they do cash in this summer.

The player’s transfer value would ordinarily be much higher, though his contract running down limits their ability to extract maximum value.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the claim Inter have already lined up RB Salzburg’s Amar Dedic as their would-be replacement for Dumfries.

Dumfries can operate in a wide variety of roles up and down the right flank and his arrival would be another statement of intent for Aston Villa.

