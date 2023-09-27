Man Utd stunned, as Everton close in on deal for top class defender Ten Hag wants to sign

Everton have reportedly opened talks with Jarrad Branthwaite over a new contract, who is thought to be a key target for Manchester United.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League and looks set to play a key role under Sean Dyche.

Branthwaite enjoyed a successful season-long loan with PSV Eindhoven last season. He made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants, scoring two goals and helping them to win the KNVB Cup in the process.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Erik ten Hag is thought to be a big admirer of Branthwaite. He considered signing the youngster this summer as he looked to add another defender to his Man Utd squad, and has been tipped to come back in for him in January.

The Red Devils were unable to agree a deal with Everton in the summer, however, and now they may have missed their chance.

Branthwaite began the season behind Michael Keane in the Toffees’ pecking order, but has solidified his spot in the starting XI – playing 90 minutes in their last four games.

The England under-21s international was superb alongside James Tarkowski in Everton’s 3-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Dyche is keen to tie him down to fresh terms.

READ MORE: Exclusive: West Ham, Everton among Prem quintet with strong interest in experienced defender

Everton ‘open talks’ over new Branthwaite deal

According to The Athletic, Everton have ‘opened talks’ over a new contract for Branthwaite as they look to stave off interest in his signature.

The defender’s current deal is valid until 2025 and Everton have the option to extend it by a further year.

It’s thought that the Toffees are keen to offer him improved terms to bring his wage in line with other first-team players at the club.

The report notes that Everton see Branthwaite’s potential as ‘vast’ but feel he is still developing at this stage of his career.

Some Evertonians have compared Branthwaite to a young John Stones, who spent three years at Goodison Park, after his recent performances.

If he can get anywhere near the levels that the Man City star has in his career, Branthwaite could be a vital player for the Toffees for many years to come.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Everton can agree a new contract with the youngster ahead of the transfer window re-opening in January.

If they can’t, Man Utd will be poised to make their move.

READ MORE: ‘Ready to leave’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham player wants out as Man Utd links are revealed