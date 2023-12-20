Man Utd stunned, as Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham ‘in talks’ to sign flawless Ratcliffe target

Manchester United are in danger of missing out on one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s main transfer targets for 2024, as Fabrizio Romano has stated Tottenham Hotspur are in negotiations as they look to sign him first.

Ratcliffe has agreed a deal worth £1.3billion to purchase a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd from the Glazers. The British billionaire looks set to make sweeping changes at Old Trafford, with chief executive Richard Arnold set to leave his role by the end of the year.

Ratcliffe is aiming to bring a winning attitude back to Man Utd, and he could start that process by adding some high-quality players to the senior squad.

The INEOS chief, who already owns French side Nice, is interested in Premier League and England duo Ivan Toney and Marc Guehi, who play for Brentford and Crystal Palace respectively.

Further afield, he also likes the look of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and Jean-Clair Todibo, who plays as a defender for Nice.

Both Ratcliffe and manager Erik ten Hag are eager to replace declining centre-half Raphael Varane with Todibo. But they could be beaten to the punch by Tottenham.

Two sources have previously stated that Tottenham are in negotiations for Todibo. And transfer guru Romano has now confirmed that Tottenham have made the first move in the pursuit, as they are ‘in talks’ with Nice over a potential January deal.

After recently placing Todibo at the top of their defensive wanted list, Spurs have now begun the process of trying to land him. However, Romano adds that an agreement will not be easy to reach, as the 23-year-old is a crucial player for Nice and has featured heavily in all but two of their Ligue 1 matches so far this term.

Tottenham aim to beat Man Utd to Ligue 1 star

Spurs have also got to work on convincing Todibo to join them, having begun contact with the player and his camp.

Romano ends his update by reiterating that Man Utd have shortlisted Todibo as a potential 2024 signing. However, their move could be left in tatters if Spurs end up forging an agreement with Nice in the coming weeks.

While Ten Hag is aiming to replace Varane, Ange Postecoglou also has good reason to demand a new centre-half joins Spurs in the winter window. The injury suffered by Micky van de Ven has forced him to use the likes of Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Eric Dier in central defence.

While Davies has gradually become more used to that role, Emerson is generally regarded as a full-back, while Dier’s lack of athleticism does not suit the high line Postecoglou likes to play.

By capturing Todibo, Spurs would be giving Postecoglou another centre-back who can provide competition and cover for the likes of Van De Ven and Cristian Romero. He would also be able to fill in for Van De Ven, depending on when in January the Dutchman returns to match fitness.

Todibo would be a fantastic signing, as he is enjoying a brilliant campaign at Nice. As per WhoScored, he has been their best player this season, picking up an average rating of 7.03. And he has helped Nice achieve the best defensive record in the French top flight, as they have conceded just nine goals in 16 games.

