Man Utd stunned as Liverpool emerge as favourites for classy goal-scoring midfielder; new price tag revealed

Liverpool have reportedly ‘set their sights’ on signing Atalanta attacking midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who is also a target for Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp completely revamped his midfield last summer by bringing in Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

The quartet have played a big role in Liverpool’s success this season as they aim to beat Manchester City and Arsenal to the Premier League title.

However, it’s thought that the Reds are keen to bring in one more player to strengthen the middle of the park and Koopmeiners is at the top of their shortlist.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool look set to battle with bitter rivals Man Utd for the signature of the Atalanta star this summer.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been linked with departures from Old Trafford, meaning the Red Devils will also have to strengthen in midfield.

Koopmeiners certainly has the quality to play for both clubs, having scored an impressive 10 goals in 25 Serie A appearances this season.

Liverpool ‘first in the race’ for Koopmeiners

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool have ‘set their sights’ on signing Koopmeiners this summer and are ‘first and foremost’ in the race for his signature.

A versatile player, Koopmeiners has the ability to play as a defensive, central and attacking midfielder, so could provide cover in multiple positions for the Merseyside giants.

The report notes that Atalanta initially valued the 26-year-old at £34m but following his impressive performances amid the interest of several top sides, they have decided to increase his price tag to around £43m.

It’s claimed that if Koopmeiners performs well at the Euros for the Netherlands then his valuation could increase even more.

In a recent interview, the Dutchman suggested he’d love to join an English side this summer.

“My fiancée and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England I could even bear the rainy days there,” he told De Telegraaf.

“I hope options present themselves so I can think about it. I hope Atalanta gets a good fees for me, because I had a wonderful time in Bergamo.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t hear the news about the interest from Premier League clubs.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to match Koopmeiners’ £43m price tag in the coming months. If not, Man Utd will be poised to swoop for his signature.

