Man Utd transfers: Real Madrid seek revenge on Ten Hag by snatching top target to level battle

Real Madrid could beat Manchester United to the signing of Matthijs de Ligt

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to hit back at Manchester United, who beat them to Leny Yoro, by securing the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, who Erik ten Hag wants to sign.

United have shown in this transfer window that they can still battle with the world’s biggest sides. They initially beat the likes of Liverpool and AC Milan to the snare of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Just days after, they managed to land 18-year-old Lille centre-back Yoro.

Liverpool were also interested, but it was Real Madrid who were most devastated by the United signing.

They were holding out for the transfer of the defender for some time, and thought because it was his dream to play there, they would be able to land him easily.

But after Real had expected to triumph for some time, United were able to offer him more game time, and Los Blancos were stunned.

Still in the hunt for a centre-back signing, Real could now hit back at United in a big way.

TEAMtalk sources recently revealed that after the signing of Yoro, the Red Devils are still planning to make attempts over the signing of £42million-rated De Ligt, if they can push some current players out first.

Real Madrid plotting De Ligt snare

But they’ll now have competition from Real, who could potentially hit back at United.

Reports in Spain suggest the La Liga giants are looking to take advantage of De Ligt’s desire to leave Bayern Munich.

Indeed, he’s said to be the ideal candidate to add to the centre-back corps.

Florentino Perez is therefore apparently willing to put up approximately £33million to fund the signing.

That is £9million less than what Bayern want, so it’s unclear if Real would be able to convince the Bundesliga outfit to sell.

But given United seemingly have to sell before they can buy, there is time for their rivals to negotiate and perhaps beat them to De Ligt.

The centre-back is said to be a perfect fit for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

As such, if a £33million offer is knocked back, it would not be a surprise if Real improve their terms in order to get the star through the door, devastating United in the process.

