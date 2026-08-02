Man Utd line up stunning Arsenal raid with Guimaraes, Vinicius deals forcing sale

Arsenal may be forced into selling a player they’d much rather keep if signing Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior, and a report has revealed Manchester United are making fresh moves for the unlucky star.

Arsenal are primed to sign Bruno Guimaraes despite the constant denials from journalists who cover Newcastle. ESPN Brasil and The Times have both reported a club-to-club agreement has been struck for £70m plus £10m in add-ons. A full agreement on personal terms is in place, and per The Times, a medical has been scheduled for Monday.

Guimaraes might not be the only Brazil international Arsenal sign this summer.

They’re determined to engineer a move for Vinicius Junior who has entered the final year of his contract at Real Madrid.

Two outcomes are in play in this saga – Vinicius signs a new contract at Real Madrid or joins Arsenal.

According to David Ornstein and The Athletic, crucial talks will be held in the coming week between Vinicius, his camp and Real Madrid that will determine whether he pens fresh terms at the Bernabeu.

If those discussions fail to yield a breakthrough, Arsenal are ready to make Vinicius the highest paid player in their history.

But with Piero Hincapie’s loan deal turned permanent, Christos Tzolis signed, and big money going towards the Guimaraes and Vinicius deals, Arsenal must balance the books.

Christian Norgaard will bank the Gunners £7m by way of his permanent switch to Everton. Beyond that, The Independent state Arsenal will ‘listen to offers’ for Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyokeres.

However, the report also brought news of Man Utd eyeing up a different Arsenal player and one they’d much rather keep – Myles Lewis-Skelly.

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Arsenal could sell Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd

The versatile left-back is also capable of playing in central midfield, but if brought to Old Trafford, it’s left-back where he’d play.

United are in the market for a new left-back and Newcastle’s Lewis Hall features high on their shortlist. However, Newcastle are dead set against selling having already lost Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon this summer, and they’re about to lose Guimaraes too.

Man Utd are thus conducting their due dilligence on other targets and are now exploring whether Arsenal would begrudgingly sell Lewis-Skelly.

Per the report, The Gunners may well cash in of both of Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior arrive in north London.

They stated: ‘Manchester United are investigating whether a deal for Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is possible, as they also press on with attempting to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United.’

The report added: ‘The Old Trafford hierarchy have long-standing interest in the Lewis-Skelly and are aiming to see whether Arsenal would do business, given the English champions’ plan to spend big over the next few weeks.

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‘There was the possibility of a move last season, when Lewis-Skelly found himself out of the team for long stretches of the campaign, but a late-season revival has transformed his profile.

‘The youngster started the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, and offered crucial energy in the late burst to clinch the title.

‘It is for that reason that Arsenal prefer to keep him, but there is a sense the situation could change if the champions complete an expected deal for Bruno Guimaraes and another for Vinicius Junior.’

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