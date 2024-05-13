Sir Jim Ratcliffe could complete a second raid on Manchester City by signing Yan Couto for Manchester United, although a report has revealed several other major clubs are also in the transfer chase.

Not long after arriving at Man Utd, Ratcliffe decided he needed to replace club chief executive Richard Arnold in order to steer the Red Devils back on the right path. Ratcliffe then managed to secure a coup for Man Utd by forging a deal for Man City chief football operations officer Omar Berrada.

The Moroccan is currently on gardening leave and is due to start work at Man Utd in mid-July.

Swapping Arnold for Berrada is not the only change Ratcliffe has made to the Man Utd hierarchy, as John Murtough has also left and is expected to be replaced as sporting director by Dan Ashworth, as long as a deal can be agreed with Ashworth’s current club Newcastle United.

Jason Wilcox, meanwhile, has left Southampton to become Man Utd’s new technical director.

Ratcliffe could soon follow up on the capture of City chief Berrada by landing a rival player. According to Italian source Tutto Juve, City youngster Couto has emerged on Man Utd’s radar.

As the name of the source suggests, Juventus are in the frame to sign Couto this summer. However, they face competition from fellow European giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and, interestingly, Man Utd.

Couto is coming towards the end of a two-year loan spell at Spanish club Girona. He has taken his game to the next level this season, having registered two goals and 10 assists in 38 matches this term.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe plans shock Man City raid

The right-back, who can also operate further forward as a right wing-back, helped Girona launch a surprise title charge earlier in the season. While Girona eventually lost out to Real Madrid, they have still done extremely well to put themselves in second place and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Couto’s brilliant performances on the right flank would normally result in him being given an opportunity by his parent club, as he is due to return to Man City this summer.

However, the report states that City boss Pep Guardiola has no intention of playing Couto next season as he would rather rely on other options including Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker and even John Stones.

As such, Couto knows he needs to secure a permanent move away from the Etihad this summer to settle down elsewhere and attempt to forge a career for himself at the top level.

The Brazilian, who has won three caps for his national team, could choose between some illustrious clubs if the likes of Man Utd, Madrid and Bayern all come calling.

City know that Couto’s stock is high heading into the summer and have set their asking price accordingly. They want €40m (£34m) for the full-back, but given the rivalry with Man Utd, Ratcliffe may have to pay more than that sum.

Should Couto swap City for Man Utd, then he would likely replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford and compete with Diogo Dalot for a starting spot in defence.

