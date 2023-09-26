Man Utd stunningly tipped to replace problem player with former Arsenal man; £52m January bid required

Manchester United could reportedly make a move for Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry in January as Erik ten Hag eyes a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has been training away from the first-team squad after hitting out at the Red Devils boss, who had criticised his performances in training.

The 23-year-old posted on social media that he had been made a ‘scapegoat’ after being left out of the team for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Now, as reported by TEAMtalk, it’s thought that Man Utd would be willing to make a significant loss on the £73m they paid for him in 2021 to offload him in January.

Fellow winger Antony also hasn’t featured in Man Utd’s last two games, after agreeing to a ‘leave of absence’ after abuse allegations came to light.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ten Hag bring in a new right-winger in January and reports suggest that Gnabry has emerged as a potential option.

Man Utd ponder January move for Gnabry

According to reports from Spain, as cited by FourFourTwo, Man Utd are considering making a bid for Gnabry when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The Bayern Munich forward, who scored against Ten Hag’s team in last week’s Champions League clash in Germany, is also said to be on the radar of Real Madrid.

However, both clubs may have to make an offer in the region of £52m to complete a deal this winter, it has been claimed.

Gnabry left Werder Bremen for Bayern Munich on an initial season-long loan in 2016, before the move was made permanent in 2017 for a fee of €8m (approx. £6.9m).

The former Arsenal man has since become a key player for the Bundesliga side. Last season, the winger 14 goals in 34 league appearances, as well as making six assists, playing a key role in helping Bayern win the title.

Gnabry has scored one goal in five outings so far this season, and remains a key player in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

A versatile player, the Germany international has the ability to play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward. Therefore, he could fill in for Sancho and Antony, and also provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund at Man Utd.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils or Real Madrid make a concrete offer for the Bayern Munich star in January, as suggested by the report.

