Man Utd submit world record take-it-or-leave-it bid for Serie A star

Manchester United have launched a final €100million bid for star Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer is reportedly ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad at the end of the season, after the Red Devils missed out on Champions League football.

Defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade with a number of names linked already this summer, including the likes of Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld.

Koulibaly‘s name has never completely disappeared though and he is reportedly one of the names that United are chasing, as well as Real Madrid.

It was reported by the Italian media that United have already seen an offer of €110m rebuffed by the Naples club, but now il Corriere dello Sport claim that the Red Devils have gone back in with another offer.

The Rome-based newspaper states that a final take-it-or-leave-it bid of £100million (the amount apparently already rejected) has been tabled by United.

It has been suggested that the Senegal international could command a world-record fee for a defender this summer, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a notoriously tough negotiator.