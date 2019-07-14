Man Utd suffer blow as midfield target prepares for Lille move

Reported Manchester United target Yusuf Yazici looks set to join Lille in a move worth at least €15m.

United emerged as surprise suitors for Yazici this past week as claims of a ‘giant offer’ were said to be on the table.

But that has not come to fruition, with the Trabzonspor skipper instead bound for Ligue 1.

TRT Spor claim that Yazici informed club president Ahmet Agaoglu of his desire to leave after three days of deliberation.

They quote the attacking midfielder as saying: “I have dreams and my most important dream is to represent Trabzon and Trabzonspor, my city and my team in Europe.”

Trabzonspor are now fully aware that the 22-year-old ‘cannot be convinced’ to stay, with Yazici said to have even ‘signed an agreement’ with Lille.

The deal will be worth €15m, with a 10% sell-on fee included.

It’s not all bad news for United, however, with reports on Sunday suggesting that an £80m deal has been agreed with Leicester to sign long-time Harry Maguire.

