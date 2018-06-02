Man Utd suffer big blow as £70m Bale pursuit takes fresh twist

Manchester United’s hopes of bringing Gareth Bale back to the Premier League in a potential £70million deal have suffered what could prove a knockout blow.

The Wales forward was widely expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer after five highly-successful seasons, despite scoring twice as Real won a third successive Champions League with a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the final.

Bale has been linked with a return to former club Tottenham, but it is a move to Manchester United most expected, with ESPN claiming the Red Devils have already registered their interest with the European champions.

However, despite Bale’s admission after last week’s final that he will consider his future and “needs to be playing more regularly”, Zinedine Zidane’s departure as manager is reported to have prompted Bale to delay any decision on his future.

According to the claims, Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, is due to meet Bernabeu chiefs some time this month to discuss his future. It’s widely suggested that Zidane’s departure could prompt the player to give the club one final season before returning to the Premier League.

Furthermore, ESPN claims Bale’s preference is to remain at Real Madrid, where he has a contract until 2022, but only if he gets assurances about being given a more prominent role next season.

That appears far more likely now Zidane has departed.

Discussing his absence from the starting line-up in the Champions League final, Bale said: “I was very disappointed not to start the game.

“I felt like I deserved it but the manager makes the decisions and what can you do?

“The best I’ve been doing is to come on and make an impact, and I did.”

Should Bale now stay, United will have to put plans to sign him on the backburner. That, however, could prove good news for Jose Mourinho, who was reported to be growing increasingly concerned the club’s plans to sign Bale could see him miss out on his other major transfer targets.

