Man Utd suffer Romelu Lukaku blow as duo make training returns

Romelu Lukaku was absent from Manchester United’s training session ahead of their Champions League clash with Juventus and now appears likely to miss their clash in Turin.

The out-of-form striker was dropped for United’s victory over Everton 10 days ago then missed out on the squad entirely for the weekend’s win at Bournemouth after picking up an unspecified injury in training, for which Jose Mourinho explained.

With Mourinho normally liking his side to train at least the day before a game to prove themselves match fit, the Belgian’s absence on Tuesday would suggest he will remain on the sidelines for a match vital to United’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Lukaku’s absence means Mourinho could well go again with a forward line of Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata in Turin, though Marcus Rashford – who netted the winner at the Vitality Stadium when stepping off the bench – remains another option.

Mourinho did, however, receive some good news with Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini both taking part in training at Carrington ahead of United’s trip to Italy. Valencia has been sidelined for a month while Fellaini picked up an injury on international duty with Belgium in October.

Mourinho had appeared to take a dig at Valencia during his press conference on Friday to preview the Cherries match, and the veteran star will have to wait and see if he can oust Ashley Young from the right-back position for arguably United’s toughest match of the season to date.

