Man Utd suffer transfer blow as midfielder opts for Serie A stay

Manchester United have been dealt a potential transfer blow by the news that Radja Nainggolan has signed a new deal to stay at Roma.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Belgian all summer as they look to strengthen ahead of a Premier League title challenge.

However, any potential bid now appears to be dead in the water after Roma president James Pallotta, speaking to journalists before heading to the US for a pre-season tour, claimed a new deal ‘was done’.

Inter Milan were also keen, and Chelsea pursued the 29-year-old for much of last summer, but Nainggolan has apparently opted to extend his stay in the Italian capital instead.