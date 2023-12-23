Man Utd summer departure offered sensational return to former club amid horror period

Eric Bailly could reportedly be offered a return to his former club in January, after his exit from Manchester United to Besiktas turned sour.

Six years at United for Bailly followed just one and a half at Villarreal. His performances for the Spanish outfit clearly had the Red Devils sold immediately.

However, after he was signed for £33million in 2016, the defender failed to have a massive impact.

Bailly’s first campaign was the only time he reached 20 league appearances in a season, and his time on the pitch dwindled beyond that point.

In his final season at the club, Bailly played just seven times in all competitions. While he was with United for six seasons, he only played just over double the games he had done for Villarreal in four-and-a-half years less.

He was clearly not a very useful asset for Erik ten Hag in his final campaign, and he was allowed to walk away for free in the summer.

That saw him move to Besiktas, where things have already turned sour.

Bailly managed eight games in all competitions before a Besiktas statement announced that he and four others had been removed from the squad “due to poor performance and incompatibility with the team.”

Bailly offered lifeline by former side

The attempt to get his career back on track after a quiet few years in terms of appearances at United has not gone well.

However, he could be given another opportunity to do so, in an environment he knows well, as Villarreal could offer him a lifeline in the shape of a return to the club.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga side are ‘considering him as an option’.

That’s as they’re ‘working a new centre-back’ for the January window, and are in the ‘early stages’ of considering moving for Bailly.

It goes without saying that he’d welcome a move away from Besiktas, and would surely be happy with a return to his former side.

Bailly return could work for both parties

When Bailly last played for Villarreal, they finished fourth in La Liga, in the 2015/16 season.

They haven’t finished that high since he left, and while there’s no guarantee he’d bring them back up to that level, he’s certainly got the experience of not only having a good season with Villarreal, but playing for a big club in United.

Villarreal also reached the Europa League semi-finals with Bailly in the side.

They’ve advanced to the knockout stages this term after a fantastic group stage campaign, and having the option of Bailly in their side could help their chances. He won the tournament with United in his first season at the club.

Indeed, the return to Villarreal might not only be good for him to get back in a supportive environment that he had relative success in, but for the club’s chances of success, too.

