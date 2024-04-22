Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to launch ‘super offer’ for outstanding Inter star; Aston Villa in talks over Turkey raid

Manchester United are plotting a blockbuster new Inter Milan raid, Aston Villa are in discussions over the capture of a Turkish forward, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes an update on a Chelsea striker target.

MAN UTD WANT SERIE A STAR

Man Utd have drawn up an offer as they look to bolster their defence with the signing of Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni this summer, according to reports.

Man Utd have raided Inter before, having spent £47million to make Andre Onana their new goalkeeper last summer. Onana has had an interesting season to say the least, making some terrible errors earlier in the campaign before improving his performances lately.

Onana’s early struggles do not seem to have put Man Utd off signing an Inter player again, as reports in Italy state that they are hot on Bastoni’s trail.

The left-footed centre-back is enjoying a brilliant season, having made 33 appearances in all competitions and played a crucial role in Inter putting themselves on the verge of Serie A glory.

As per WhoScored, he has been Inter’s best defender this term, picking up an average rating of 7.17. And reports have affectionately labelled him ‘the best defender in Serie A’ this season, which explains why Man Utd are pursuing him.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is known to be on the hunt for a new left-sided centre-half, with Lisandro Martinez being kept out of action by several injuries this season.

Ratcliffe likes Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, though sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the move is under threat due to Everton demanding upwards of £70m.

As Bastoni has been in exceptional form recently, it will require a ‘super offer’ for Man Utd to prise him away from the Italian giants.

Ratcliffe eyes Bastoni as Branthwaite alternative

But that is exactly what Ratcliffe and Man Utd are planning to do, as the Italy international will still be cheaper to sign than Branthwaite. Inter have set their stall out at €60m (£52m), a fee Man Utd can definitely match.

Bastoni could form part of a new-look backline at Old Trafford next season, with Man Utd also hoping to land a new right-sided centre-back to replace Raphael Varane. Man Utd are eager to snare Gleison Bremer from Juventus, while Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is another possible target.

In terms of Man Utd’s Bastoni interest, the £52m swoop could end up being an absolute steal. As Bastoni is 25, he still has his peak years ahead of him, and he has the potential to become a dominant force at Champions League level in the future.

CHELSEA GIVEN JONATHAN DAVID HOPE

Chelsea-linked striker Jonathan David will be ‘one to watch’ this summer as Lille are considering selling him. Although, Victor Osimhen remains Chelsea’s No 1 attacking target. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is expected to return to Real Betis and replace Nabil Fekir. (Estadio Deportivo)

West Ham United have surprisingly set their sights on young Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion, who is currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves. (HITC)

Man Utd have joined Manchester City in chasing German ace Jamal Musiala, though it will be tough to sign him from Bayern Munich. (various)

Frenkie de Jong will miss the rest of the season for Barcelona after picking up a freak injury during the El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid. (Marca)

ASTON VILLA CHASE GALATASARAY STAR

Aston Villa are stepping up their negotiations with Galatasaray over the possible signing of Turkey winger Baris Alper Yilmaz. (Hurriyet)

Destiny Udogie’s ‘dream’ of representing Italy at Euro 2024 has been left in tatters by him having to undergo surgery on an unknown injury. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Luis Diaz remains a ‘crucial’ player for Liverpool and Barcelona will not be able to match his huge price tag this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Pep Guardiola’s decision to banish Joao Cancelo from Man City has been justified following his poor display in El Clasico on Sunday. (Ronald De Boer on Ziggo Sport)

Bayern are interested in making Lucien Favre their interim boss for the 2024-25 season, which would allow them to bring in either Xabi Alonso or Jurgen Klopp next summer. (Kicker)

WEST HAM EYE NEW MANAGER

West Ham are rivalling AC Milan for the capture of former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui, amid uncertainty over David Moyes’ future. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Al-Nassr are in pole position to take Kevin de Bruyne to the Middle East, though they could face competition from several other Saudi clubs for the Man City ace. (Rudy Galetti)

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has admitted he make a ‘mistake’ when valuing Florian Wirtz at €150m (£130m), as the playmaker is actually not available at any price. (Studio Sport)

Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal are all interested in Ferland Mendy, with the Real Madrid left-back at risk of being replaced by Alphonso Davies. (L’Equipe)