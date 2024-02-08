Man Utd surging toward signing of £100m-rated Premier League star for well below true value

Man Utd lead the race for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and could secure a bargain agreement

Manchester United lead the race to sign a Premier League stand-out who’s become a personal target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and why a transfer could be made for well below his £100m valuation has been revealed.

According to the i paper, incoming co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, wants Man Utd’s recruitment drive to be data-driven. A consequence of the change in policy will see Erik ten Hag’s influence over who United sign diminish.

Two targets who reportedly fit the new transfer criteria are Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Olise of Crystal Palace. Per the i paper, Man Utd want to sign both.

Today’s update centres around Branthwaite who has been a revelation at Goodison Park this term.

Fresh off an impressive loan spell with PSV Eindhoven, the towering 21-year-old has arguably been Everton’s best player this term and has struck up a fantastic centre-back pairing with James Tarkowski.

The Toffees have kept eight clean sheets in the league this term, a figure that ties them with Arsenal and Liverpool for joint-first.

Everton have also conceded just 30 goals. Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal – who occupy the top three spots – have shipped fewer.

However, the club’s crippling 10-point deduction has left Everton staring relegation in the face despite their defensive heroics. They currently sit 18th in the table.

The threat of relegation for the already cash-strapped club has sparked fears of a player exodus in the summer. TEAMtalk recently detailed which Toffees stars would be the most in-demand and Branthwaite featured prominently in that list.

Football Insider reported earlier in February that Man Utd are leading the race for Branthwaite’s signature in the summer.

That came on the back of TEAMtalk exclusively revealing back in mid-January that Man Utd were sizing up a summer move.

A January transfer had been floated in certain sections of the media, though Everton slapped a colossal £100m price tag on the player.

That may seem overly expensive to some, though Branthwaite is widely regarded as a future England international and is proving his worth in the Premier League week in week out.

EURO PAPER TALK: Ratcliffe pushing for Man Utd to sign lethal €60m striker; Arsenal, Tottenham scraping over classy LaLiga full-back

Relegation to spark cut-price exit?

But according to a fresh update from FI, Everton may be forced to accept low-ball bids if they do drop into the Championship.

Branthwaite’s suitors – such as Man Utd – would naturally attempt to take advantage of Everton’s desperate need for a quick financial fix.

Branthwaite and Amadou Onana are the club’s most valuable assets from a transfer fee perspective and interested sides would begin the bidding at well below their true market values.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd star receives green light to re-join Premier League side; second exit in same position expected

Relegated sides selling their best players on the cheap to help balance the books is commonplace.

Indeed, figures of £60m were quoted when it became apparent James Maddison’s future laid away from Leicester City.

But when the time came to cash in after the Foxes were relegated, Leicester only recouped £40m when selling to Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Burnley collected just £10m for England international goalkeeper Nick Pope upon joining Newcastle in 2022.