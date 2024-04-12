Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to SWAP unwanted player for Serie A defensive talent; Arsenal to steal two top Tottenham targets

Manchester United want to swap an unwanted player for a talented Serie A right-back, Arsenal will rival Tottenham for two of Ange Postecoglou’s top targets, while Chelsea are willing to pay the release clause of an in-demand LaLiga winger – all in Friday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TO OFFER WAN-BISSAKA IN SWAP DEAL

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has big plans for the summer transfer window and one area of the squad he is looking to strengthen is right-back.

Erik ten Hag’s first choice option of Aaron Wan-Bissaka has struggled with injuries this season and reports suggest that the Red Devils are keen to offload him.

The 26-year-old has only managed to make 15 Premier League appearances this term, which has led to Diogo Dalot being called upon more than expected.

Wan-Bissaka’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in 2025 and it’s thought that Man Utd are planning to move him on this summer to avoid losing him on the cheap.

They are aware that they will not be able to recoup the £50m they spent on him in 2019 and according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, his valuation has dropped to just €15m (approx. £12.8m).

Ratcliffe is keen to bring in a new right-back this summer anyway and the report claims that he could use Wan-Bissaka in a swap deal for a highly-rated Serie A star.

Ratcliffe plots move for Inter Milan star

Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries has been on Man Utd’s radar for some time as they believe he is the perfect profile of player to strengthen the right side of their defence.

The Dutch international signed for the Nerazzurri from PSV Eindhoven for €15m (including add-ons) in 2021 and he has gone on to make 127 appearances for them, scoring 10 goals and making 20 assists in the process.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that talks over an extension are currently at a standstill despite Inter’s best efforts, however.

The 27-year-old ‘could be shown the exit door’ as a result of this and Man Utd are at the front of the queue for his signature.

The report states that Inter are ‘very interested’ in signing Wan-Bissaka as a replacement for Dumfries and the Red Devils could use this to their advantage by offering the former Crystal Palace man in a swap deal.

Dumfries’ price tag is significantly higher than Wan-Bissaka’s, however, and is reportedly set at €30m (approx. £25.6m).

Man Utd may therefore have to offer cash on top of Wan-Bissaka in order to get a deal done for Dumfries this summer.

ARSENAL RIVAL TOTTENHAM FOR TWO TOP TARGETS

Arsenal are ready to rival Tottenham for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez as Mikel Arteta eyes competition for Gabriel Jesus. (Rudy Galetti)

Arsenal are considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, who has also been heavily linked with Tottenham. (BILD)

Tottenham have ‘unexpectedly’ offered €30m (£25.6m) for Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre, who is currently on loan with Girona. He has a €100m (£85.3m) release clause in his contract. (ENoticias.cat)

Spurs are interested in Union Saint-Gilloise’s Algeria striker Mohamed Amoura this summer but face competition from West Ham and Wolves. (GiveMeSport)

Tottenham have received a boost in their pursuit of 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder Dani Rodriguez, with the youngster ‘determined’ to leave this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are confident that centre-back Pau Cubarsi will sign a contract extension despite links with Man Utd and Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo)

CHELSEA NOW FAVOURITES TO SIGN LALIGA WINGER

Chelsea are willing to pay the £43m release clause of highly-rated Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer. (Various)

Victor Osimhen is ‘open’ to joining Paris Saint-Germain which comes as a major blow to Chelsea’s hopes of landing the Napoli striker. (RMC Sport)

Chelsea must ‘do something crazy’ and ‘launch a new big offer’ to beat PSG to Osimhen’s signature. (Il Matino)

Antonio Conte has played down rumours suggesting that he has agreed a deal to take charge of Napoli from the end of the season. (Il Matino)

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric, who will be a free agent in the summer, is generating interest from Turkish side Eyupspor, who are managed by Arda Turan. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona will rival Man City for the signature of Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala but they will find it difficult to match his price tag. (The Independent)

MAN CITY BEAT LIVERPOOL TO BRAZILIAN WONDERKID

Man City are set to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the signing of Gremio’s 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gustavo Nunes. (The Sun)

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Porto midfielder Alan Varela ahead of a potential summer move. (O Jogo)

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are among a number of clubs that have received a boost in their pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov after Barcelona pulled out of the race. (HITC)

Napoli will not take up the option to turn 28-year-old Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker’s loan from Aston Villa into a permanent deal. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are preparing to offer 21-year-old Spain midfielder Pedri a contract extension after he rejected interest from Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

WEST HAM REVEAL TRUE PRICE TAG OF LUCAS PAQUETA

West Ham will demand that Man City pay £100m for Lucas Paqueta this summer – suggesting that his release clause is £15m higher than previously thought. (SportBILD).

Brighton are ‘in pole position’ to sign CFR Cluj winger Philip Otele. Brentford, Napoli, Trabzonspor and Club Brugge are also interested. (iAMsport.ro)

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on 18-year-old Turkish shot-stopper Onuralp Cevikkan as a potential long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois. (Various)

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez who could be sold by the Catalans this summer. (Various)

