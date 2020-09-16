Man Utd warned about fee after enquiry for Ivory Coast wing sensation

Manchester United have contacted Atalanta about signing young wing sensation Amad Traore, according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News say an approach has been made for the teenager, who turned heads in Serie A last season.

United continue to be linked with a move for Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. So the Traore news could be a sign that they’re identifying different targets should that long-running transfer saga not come to fruition.

However, it’s believed that the Sancho deal remains a priority. And any potential deal for Traore is a separate issue.

The newspaper also says that Atalanta have warned United Traore will not come cheap. That is despite the winger only playing 30 minutes of Serie A football.

Solskjaer’s willingness to give young players a chance could bode well for Traore.

The youngster started out at Atlanta’s academy in 2015. He then graduated and made his senior debut in a 7-1 rout of Udinese last October.

Traore came on for the final 13 minutes but still managed to get his name on the scoresheet.

He’d only been on the pitch seven minutes when making it 7-1. And in doing so he became the first player born in 2002 to score a Serie A goal.

Traore also came on a late substitute in a 3-1 home defeat to Juventus.

And his third and final appearance of last season arrived back in January. Again it was as a late sub as Atalanta cruised past Parma 5-0.

While that evidence looks scant, Traore’s numbers in Atalanta’s youth team take the eye.

Last year he scored seven goals and added 11 assists in 24 appearances. And in the 2018/19 season, he rifled home 18 goals and registered 13 assists.

That led to the Ivory Coast starlet being promoted to train with the first team.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News also claims that a loan move to Parma has also been discussed by Atalanta.

Traore travelled with the Atalanta squad to Lisbon for their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last month.

Jadon Sancho deal has stalled

As for the Sancho move, latest reports suggest United are struggling to get the deal done.

Dortmund appear unwilling to budge from their $120m asking price. But United feel that is unreasonable in the current financial climate.

It’s reported that Sancho has agreed personal terms. But there are just three weeks to go until the transfer window closes.

And fresh comments from Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s sporting director, suggest the England wideman is staying put.

“Jadon Sancho will play for Dortmund this season,” said Kehl. “Manchester United have not submitted a new bid to sign him.”