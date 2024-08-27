Manchester United hopes of signing Raheem Sterling look to be fading with two major hurdles seemingly blocking their path to the capture of the unsettled Chelsea winger and with a second raid on Stamford Bridge also now ruled out.

The 82-times capped England international has been frozen out by Chelsea this summer after his agents publicly questioned Enzo Maresca over his failure to include him in their matchday squad for their Premier League opener against Manchester City earlier this month. And with the Blues making it clear they are open to offers for the 29-year-old, Sterling has been training away from the first-team squad at Cobham ever since.

Indeed, the Blues are over-burdened with a number of players they no longer need and want to move on and there are expected to be plenty of outgoings signed off before the window slams shut at 11pm on Friday evening.

The most high-profile of those, though, may well be Sterling with TEAMtalk revealing on Monday that the former Liverpool and Manchester City man would welcome a potential return to the north-west with the Red Devils and despite his past association with two of their most fierce rivals.

To that end, Sterling actually grew up as a supporter of Manchester United and would love to round off his career by signing for them. He has appeared against them on 26 occasions throughout his career, though surprisingly, has yet to ever score against them and despite an impressive tally of 173 goals over the years to his name.

However, despite reports of a potential swap deal involving Jadon Sancho, Sterling’s chances of securing a transfer to Old Trafford already look fraught with difficulties.

Man Utd transfers: Raheem Sterling hurdles emerge

First up, United’s minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe – working alongside sporting director Dan Ashworth and new CEO Omar Berrada – has spent the summer doing his utmost to reduce United’s weekly expenditure and to ensure they remain on the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

As a result, Ratcliffe has taken no prisoners in trying to streamline the club’s outgoings with a number of high-earning but under-performing stars – such as Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane – shown the door.

And with other high-earning stars, like Sancho, still potentially in their list of players to potentially move on – the winger takes home a package worth around £200,000 a week – it currently makes little sense to Ratcliffe to bring in Sterling as a replacement, especially given the 29-year-old is currently on an even heftier deal worth £325,000 a week at Chelsea.

And even if Sterling agreed a reduction to those terms by making a permanent move, or if the Blues covered a portion of them by sending him out on loan, it would appear unlikely that United would find themselves in a better position financially than they currently are with Sancho.

United have stressed they will only do deals now if it improves their situation around PSR, with the imminent sale of Scott McTominay and signing of Manuel Ugarte for an initial €50m (£42.2m) likely to be their last major outlay this summer.

In addition, Sterling is also understood to have made clear that he wants to speak with Chelsea chiefs first to “clarify” both his future and with regards a potential pay-off were he to leave. With a deal at Stamford Bridge running to 2027, he is understandably in no hurry to walk away just yet, or pass over on the salary he will feel he is owed.

United rule out second raid on Chelsea

And with just over three days left before the window shuts at the time of writing, there is genuine concern that time now be against the player to sort out his future before the window slams shut and with the winger potentially faced being left in a state of limbo.

Furthermore, United are well blessed with options on the right side of attack. Amad Diallo has started the season in fine fashion and has already shown to Erik ten Hag that he is worthy of a regular start.

And while Sancho’s future remains under the spotlight and with Facundo Pellistri already having departed, Ten Hag can also call upon Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes or even Mason Mount as options to play there if required.

United have also looked into a possible second raid on Chelsea for another player who the Blues are seemingly looking to move on, in Ben Chilwell.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues in a £45m move from Leicester in August 2020 but has slipped down the pecking order after the change of manager and after a series of injury issues.

However, after putting Chilwell on their initial list of possible options to fill thge problematic left-back slot at Old Trafford, United have now cooled their interest in a potential deal and actually do not look like signing a new full-back before the window is out.

And while both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are not yet fit for selection, Ten Hag is prepared to continue using Diogo Dalot there after his sold start to the season.

Summer signing Noussair Mazraoui is also able to play there if required, while Ten Hag has also added 17-year-old talent, Harry Amass, to first-team training after the teenager impressed during pre-season training.

Shaw is due to return to action after a recurrence of his calf injury next month, while the United boss has also indicated that Malacia could soon be welcomed back from the knee injury that sidelined him for all of last season.