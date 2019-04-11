Man Utd table world-record €105m bid to secure major summer target

Manchester United have placed a €105million bid for defensive target Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report from Italy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is widely expected to be in the market for a new centre-half having been named the club’s permanent boss, with questions marks over a United rearguard which has conceded more goals than any other team in the top seven this season.

United have recently been tipped to make a big-money move for Napoli star Koulibaly, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past few months.

It has been suggested that the Senegal international could command a world-record fee for a defender this summer, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a notoriously tough negotiator.

Recent reports gave the Red Devils a boost in their pursuit, as it was claimed that the player has apparently appointed his brother as his representative, having parted with agent Bruno Satin recently.

Now, Italian paper il Corriere dello Sport (via TMW) are reporting that United have placed a firm offer of €105million for Koulibaly in an attempt to strike early ahead of the summer.

The offer was apparently made late last month and is still on the table, however it is thought that De Laurentiis could now demand a fee of €150m.

It was also claimed on Wednesday that United will make an approach for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld by triggering the £25m release clause in the Belgian’s contract.

