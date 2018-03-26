Man Utd take big step to beating Liverpool, Arsenal to £50m Italy star

Manchester United are reported to have held talks with the agent of Jorginho as Jose Mourinho looks to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the £50m-rated midfielder’s signature.

The Napoli star looks likely to spark a summer transfer scramble for his services after his agent admitted the Serie A title chasers need to pay him what he’s worth or risk losing him when the window reopens.

A move to Liverpool looked on the agenda last week, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly making the Brazil-born star his favoured option to partner Naby Keita in their midfield.

But according to the Daily Mirror, United have met with the player’s representative Joao Santos to discuss a potential move, with the Red Devils keen to bring in midfield reinforcements.

United will lose Michael Carrick to retirement this summer, while Marouane Fellaini appears ready to move on, while doubts remain over the future of the struggling Paul Pogba.

It’s claimed talks took place over the weekend after the 26-year-old midfielder participated in Italy’s 2-0 defeat by Argentina at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on Friday night.

However, any deal for Jorginho won’t come cheap, with Napoli apparently having placed a £50million asking price on his head.

Discussing his client’s future earlier this month, Santos said: “I think we’ll discuss a renewal at the end of the season, as it’s not the moment to talk about that, because he still has a long contract.

“He wants to stay, although we’ll have to see if Napoli agree with that. If a player like (Lucas) Torreira arrives from Sampdoria, then that will require an important investment and Jorginho could be sacrificed to make way.

“I think they’d rather sell Jorginho than Amadou Diawara, who is younger.

“It’s an issue of mentality, it’s a family at Napoli and they all play for each other. Right now everyone is concentrated on the Scudetto, an objective they’ve been missing.

“He has been there for four years now and feels Neapolitan.”

Premier League scouts are expected to be in attendance at Wembley on Tuesday night when England take on Italy in an international friendly.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.