Manchester United will reportedly turn down any potential bids for Paul Pogba this summer, despite talk of a swap deal for two Real Madrid stars.

The 26-year-old’s long-term Old Trafford future continues to be up for debate, particularly following his recent comments about the lure of LaLiga giants Real.

Those rumours were heightened further on Tuesday when Spanish daily AS claimed that the France star had told United chiefs that he wanted a summer exit, while Don Balon stated that a three-man player trade with Real could be on the cards.

However, ESPN is claiming that United’s hierarchy are looking to keep Pogba at all costs and are ready to open new contract talks with the midfielder.

Pogba has been in superb form since the sacking of Jose Mourinho back in December and the arrival of United old boy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss until the end of the season.

The former Juventus star is under contract until 2021, with the option of a further year tacked on, and United are hoping that Pogba’s relationship with Solskjaer will convince him to remain at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian has yet to officially be announced as the club’s permanent new boss, although that could be rubber-stamped this week.

