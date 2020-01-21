Man Utd talks begin as Pochettino reiterates his one main demand

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly already opened talks over taking charge at Manchester United, but has repeated his main demand ahead of a potential deal.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Argentine has begun negotiations over replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has supposedly asked for a significant amount of control over transfers if he takes the Old Trafford post.

The report suggests Pochettino is concerned about the issues Solskjaer has had to deal with in the transfer market, with several recent rumoured deals either dragging on or failing to happen at all.

Pochettino is still regarded as one of the top managers in world football, despite his time at Tottenham coming to a miserable end back in November.

As for Solskjaer, he has struggled to get consistent performances from his United side, although injuries to significant stars have certainly played a part in that.

Having started so well during his spell as temporary manager, things have been much more of a struggle since he landed the job permanently and the vultures appear to be circling around the Norwegian.

Pochettino is being viewed as a significant upgrade on Solskjaer by United’s hierarchy but, at this stage, it would appear that he will only take the job if he gets the assurances that he can do things his way.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have offered Manchester United and Tottenham the chance to solve their respective crises up top with the loan signing of Paco Alcacer.

United will be without Marcus Rashford until around April after boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Sunday that the 22-year-old has a double stress fracture in his back.

Spurs, meanwhile, are without Harry Kane for a similar amount of time after he tore his left hamstring on New Years’ Day.

Previous reports have suggested that United are keen on Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani, while Jose Mourino’s side have reportedly been keeping tabs on AC Milan hitman Krzysztof Piatek.

According to 90min, however, Dortmund have now offered the Premier League duo the chance to sign Spanish international Alcacer on loan until the end of the season. Read more…