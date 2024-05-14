Vitor Roque and Joselu are two strikers Manchester United are looking at signing

Manchester United are in talks over a deal for a Barcelona striker and have also been cleared to sign a Real Madrid veteran, Liverpool are winning the race for a Serie A midfielder, while Arsenal are making serious plans to land a €60m PSG playmaker.

MAN UTD TALKS OVER DEAL FOR BARCELONA MAN WITH €500M CLAUSE

Barcelona striker Vitor Roque has been cleared to join Manchester United this summer after the LaLiga giants put the Brazilian up for sale, strong reports in Spain and Brazil now claim.

The teenager only moved to Barcelona in January 2024 from Athletico Paranaense after a lengthy chase by the Blaugrana. Arriving with high hopes and having been tipped as the next big thing to come out of Brazil, the 19-year-old signed a seven-and-a-half-year deal which contained a whopping €500m release clause.

However, just a matter of months later, there has been a radical change of plans by the LaLiga giants, who are now ready to move the player on after just 13 appearances and two goals.

Having been given a lack of minutes at the Nou Camp, his agent has reportedly expressed his anger at the situation to both Xavi Hernandez and sporting director Deco, who, having taken exception at the complaints, have now decided to cash in on the star.

As a result, AS now reports that the decision has been taken to let the teenager move on – with his name being circulated to a number of potential suitors.

Strong interest in his signing reportedly comes from Chelsea, very much in the hunt for a new striker, Flamengo – seeking a replacement for Gabriel Barbosa – and Napoli, who are planning for life after Victor Osimhen.

However, the strongest interest in Vitor Roque comes from the Red Devils and it’s reported that talks with his agent over a move to Old Trafford are already underway.

While a fee has not been mentioned for the striker, Barcelona are likely to want their money back for the player, having invested €50m to bring him to LaLiga earlier this year.

Man Utd also give chance to sign Real Madrid striker

Manchester United are determined to strengthen their attacking options this summer with Anthony Martial leaving as a free agent and with Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles in front of goal brutally picked apart by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football.

DON’T MISS 👉 Man Utd struggler Hojlund urged to copy ‘scruffy’ Liverpool star as Carragher warns of transfer that would ‘kill’ striker

Recognising the team needs to add more goals next season – United have netted just 52 times so far in the Premier League this season, with only seven teams less prolific – Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it his mission to land on a new No 9 this summer.

Incredibly, with talks for once-capped Brazil striker Vitor Roque already underway, they could actually look to bring in TWO new centre forwards this summer amid claims they are also chasing Real Madrid veteran Joselu.

The 33-year-old was brought in on loan by Real last summer as a quick-fire replacement for Karim Benzema following his departure to Saudi Arabia.

And the former Newcastle and Middlesbrough frontman has not disappointed, writing his name into the Los Blancos history books with a late double as Real overcame Bayern Munich to book a Champions League final place next month.

Los Blancos now plan to trigger a €1.5m option to make his loan from Espanyol permanent – but plan to immediately cash in by allowing the veteran forward to move on for a fee of around €5m.

His experience and lowly price tag makes him an attractive option for Manchester United, who are giving serious thought to bringing him back to the Premier League.

The addition of both LaLiga stars should then give the Red Devils an array of attacking options next season and ensure they don’t lack the same wastefulness in front of goal again.

LIVERPOOL IN DRIVING SEAT TO SEAL KOOPMEINERS DEAL

Liverpool are firmly in the driving seat to sign Teun Koopmeiners with the €60m valuation by Atalanta set to officially rule Juventus out of the chase and despite their planned sales of Gleison Bremer, Matias Soule and Dean Huijsen. The Merseysiders can also offer a more attractive wages package to the Netherlands midfielder. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli are ready to launch an official offer for Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson, with Inter, Juventus and Tottenham also on the trail of the Iceland international, who has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in his debut season. (Sky Italia)

Manchester City and Chelsea are ready to rival Aston Villa and Liverpool in the race for Brest defender Bradley Locko this summer. The France U21 international defender is valued at around €25m. (various)

Roma plan to send Rasmus Kristensen back to Leeds this summer but are willing to sign Diego Llorente for a fee of around €5m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lazio have put former Liverpool man Luis Alberto and ex Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi up for sale. The Serie A side want €30m for the Spanish attacking midfielder with the Merseysiders due a 20 per cent sell-on, while the French midfielder is on offer at €15m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester City outcast Joao Cancelo could return to Barcelona next season – but more likely on loan again – with the LaLiga giants looking to strengthen other areas of their side first. (Sport)

Paulo Dybala is giving serious thought to quitting Roma this summer if the club miss out on a Champions League place, with his €12m clause making him an extremely attractive target for clubs in Saudi Arabia. (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham are ready to launch a big-money move to bring Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo to north London this summer with Ange Postecoglou convinced the Japan winger can shine in the Premier League. (various)

CHELSEA GIVEN HUGE LIFT IN VICTOR OSIMHEM CHASE

Chelsea are the ‘hottest track’ for a deal to sign Victor Osimhen with the Napoli striker making clear he sees the Premier League and not Ligue 1 as his next destination if he moves on. (various)

Liverpool are still on Xabi Alonso’s radar and the Spaniard hopes to one day still manage them – as well as two of his other former clubs in Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, though the 42-year-old remains unsure in which order. (Abendzeitung)

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has given his approval to the signing of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who will arrive as a free agent and has been offered a two-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli have opened talks over the appointment of Antonio Conte as their new coach for next season after the former Tottenham boss lowered his wage demands. (Il Mattino)

Xavi Hernandez is completely against the idea of signing Joao Felix on a permanent deal for Barcelona, having been opposed to his loan move from Atletico Madrid last summer. (AS)

Real Madrid have shunned multiple offers for centre-back Rafa Marin after his impressive season with Alaves and plan to introduce him into their first-team fold next season. (AS)

Aston Villa are progressing with plans to sign Denzel Dumfries this summer and are willing to pay €30m (£26m) to beat Manchester United for the Inter Milan wing-back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

ARSENAL PUSHING FOR XAVI SIMONS TRANSFER

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are strongly considering a move for PSG star Xavi Simons this summer after his starring role on loan for RB Leipzig. The French side value the star at around the €60m mark. Barcelona could yet enter the running to re-sign Simons but only if they can offload former Manchester City striker Ferran Torres first. (Sport)

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has gone public with his desire to return to LaLiga this summer with his Anfield deal due to expire. (Mucho Deporte)

Real Madrid are ready to make a firm approach to Liverpool this summer to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold with his deal at Anfield currently due to expire in summer 2025. (Fabrizio Romano)

Maurizio Sarri is emerging as the top candidate to take the Bologna job if Thiago Motta leaves at the end of the season, amid reported interest from Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich have been forced to end their interest in appointing Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner amid claims it would cost €100m (£86m) to buy him out of his Eagles contract. (BILD)

Real Madrid have decided not to pursue the signing of Leny Yoro this summer after deciding Lille’s €60m valuation is too high. (AS)

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly set to quit Manchester United this summer with the FA Cup final set to be his last game for the club and amid strong rumours that he will become a major target for clubs in Saudi Arabia. (various)