Man Utd target £200m triple summer raid as club set bold title ambitions

Manchester United have identified their top three transfer targets for the summer window, according to a report.

The Red Devils have had a complete transformation in fortunes under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are firmly in the hunt to secure Champions League football again next year despite being massively adrift when Jose Mourinho left the club.

However, the club’s hierarchy have even bigger ideas for the 2019-20 campaign, and hope the club can challenge the likes of Liverpool and Man City for the title.

United have long been in the market for a new central defender and the failure to land a number of key targets last summer was known to have frustrated former manager Jose Mourinho.

A report from talkSPORT claims that the club are ready to go back in for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, a player who has been repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months.

It has been suggested that the Senegal international could command a fee of as much as £95m this summer, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a notoriously tough negotiator.

Also on the list is Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who according to recent speculation faces an uncertain future at the Nou Camp.

Mundo Deportivo recently claimed United were keeping an eye on the player’s situation, but Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are thought to be keeping close tabs on the midfielder – who could fetch a summer fee of £65m.

The final player on the list is Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a player who is also attracting interest from Arsenal.

The report states that United would potentially have to fork out as much as £40million to land the 21-year-old, who has appeared in 25 games for the Eagles in the Premier League this season.

