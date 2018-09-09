Man Utd target addresses talk he wanted Chelsea exit this summer

Chelsea winger Willian insists he never asked to leave the club this summer, amid claims he was being chased by some of European football’s biggest clubs.

The Brazil star struggled to hold down a place in the side under Antonio Conte last season and has previously admitted he could have left this summer had the Italian remained in charge.

Willian was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer, while it was also suggested the Blues offered the player to Real Madrid. But Manchester United were also mentioned as suitors, given Jose Mourinho’s past success with the player at Stamford Bridge.

But speaking in an interview with Chelsea’s website, Willian insisted he never pushed to leave the Londoners and claims it was always his intention to stay with the Blues for as long as possible.

“A lot of people they say a lot of things in the press, but I never said that I want to leave Chelsea, never,” he said.

“Always I say that I want to stay at Chelsea as long as possible, and I am happy to stay here.”

Chelsea return to Premier League action after the international break when the Blues host struggling Cardiff at Stamford Bridge.

