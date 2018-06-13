Man Utd target Alderweireld teases Mourinho over Spurs future

Toby Alderweireld has done his best to try and give his Manchester United transfer hopes the kiss of life by teasing Jose Mourinho he could stay at Tottenham after all this summer.

United are known to be in the market for a central defender to supplement the signing of right-back Diogo Dalot from Porto and the expected £52.5m arrival of midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk – and Alderweireld had emerged as their No 1 target.

United were reported to have been ready to spend up to £55million to bring the 29-year-old to Old Trafford – but reports claimed Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was looking for nearer £62million for the former Atletico Madrid and Southampton man.

But reports on Tuesday suggested United had reservations about paying so much for a player nearing his 30s and as such, the player has now suggested – presumably to give Mourinho and company a much-needed wake-up call – that he could be open to staying in north London.

dropped a hint he could stay at Tottenham this despite interest from Manchester United.

“Yeah, why not? I have two years left on my contract,” he said when quizzed about his future.

“I don’t know what is going to happen.”

The Belgian probably has every reason to be concerned too, with reports on Tuesday suggesting United had a total of seven alternatives in mind should they fail to land Alderweireld.

The player featured just 14 times in the Premier League last term due to a combination of injuries and contract talks.

