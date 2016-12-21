Man Utd target ‘almost joined Middlesbrough’ last January

Manchester United are apparently close to agreeing a deal for a Swedish defender, but how close was he to playing in the Championship?

Victor Lindelof has emerged as a top target for Jose Mourinho, with a £38million move close, but a report in the Middlesbrough Gazette claims he was very close to making a move to the North East earlier this year.

The report claims that Boro believed three times they had completed all the details to capture the Benfica man in time for their promotion push.

Despite issues with the deal, Boro chiefs believed they had solved all the problems and even got as far as booking him a plane seat to bring him over to sign.

The deal was apparently a six-month loan to be made permanent for a fee of £5million in the summer, but Benfica apparently played hard ball, and a deadline day attempt to finally complete the signing failed.

While talks were ongoing, an injury to defender Lisandro Lopez meant Lindelof got his chance the first team, and he has not looked back since.

Boro had apparently been tracking the young Swede since he was 16 years old, and sent European scout Victor Orta to complete the details of a complicated move.

Now, it seems Lindelof is on the verge of a big-money move to Old Trafford, leaving Boro kicking themselves.