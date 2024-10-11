Manchester United are interested in a Chelsea outcast that Enzo Maresca is ready to axe in January, Arsenal are leading the race for an in-form Bundesliga striker, while Liverpool are closing in on new contracts for two key players – all in this week’s round-up of our exclusive transfer news.

MAN UTD TARGET CHELSEA STAR

Man Utd’s decision-makers are currently focused on their manager situation, with Erik ten Hag’s future hanging by a thread and multiple replacement options being eyed.

But sporting director Dan Ashworth is also preparing for the January transfer window, and one of his priorities is to bring in a new left-back.

Man Utd’s current natural left-back options of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have endured multiple injury setbacks in recent months and cannot be relied upon.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that the Red Devils are exploring a potential move for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell in January.

The England international isn’t in Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge and is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season. He was also left out of their squad for the Europa Conference League, with Marc Cucurella well ahead of him in the pecking order.

We understand that Man Utd have made Chilwell a top target for January and they are confident of sealing a deal, despite competition from clubs in the Premier League and around Europe.

Atletico Madrid, for instance, are also keeping tabs Chilwell. They have a strong relationship with Chelsea, too, after signing Conor Gallagher in the summer.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Juventus are also in the frame for Chilwell, but the chance to prove himself in the Premier League again with Man Utd is attractive to him.

The Red Devils do have concerns about his injury record though. Chilwell only made 21 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last term due to hamstring and knee problems.

ARSENAL LEAD SESKO RACE

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is happy with his squad and is confident that it can compete for major trophies as it is, but the Gunners will splash the cash on a new striker if the right opportunity presents itself.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been on Arsenal’s shortlist for some time. They made enquiries about him over the summer, but ultimately missed out after he penned a new contract with the German side.

Arsenal’s interest in Sesko remains concrete as they view the 21-year-old as someone who could develop into a world-class player in the coming years.

Bayern Munich and Man Utd are also interested in Sesko, but as we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Arsenal are currently the best-placed side in the race for his signature.

The Gunners would like more competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the centre-forward position, despite the former being in excellent form in recent months.

Sesko wants guaranteed game time and we understand that Arsenal are prepared to offer him that, more so than his other suitors.

The forward is enticed by the opportunity to play under Arteta. He has been impressed by how the manager has turned the likes of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba into elite stars and wants to follow in their footsteps.

LIVERPOOL CLOSE TO AGREEING TWO NEW CONTRACTS

Liverpool are working behind the scenes to tie their best players down to new contracts and we understand that progress has been made with two stars.

Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – who is being linked heavily with Real Madrid – are all out of contract at the end of the season and therefore, Liverpool risk losing them on free transfers as things stand.

But the trio aren’t the only stars that Liverpool are keen to tie down for the long-term and as our transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan reported on Wednesday, they are set to agree a new deal with Ibrahima Konate.

We expect Konate’s new contract to be officially announced soon and now, the Reds focus is on tying Van Dijk down to a new deal.

The 33-year-old is Liverpool’s captain and remains a vital player for the club. Arne Slot wants to ensure that Konate and Van Dijk are still his main centre-back partnership next season.

Slot has made it clear he wants an agreement with Van Dijk to be reached soon so he can focus on other areas of the pitch.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has insisted he wants to remain “the big leader” for Liverpool and the Netherlands “for the next two years.” There is a calm confidence that an agreement will be struck and talks are set to happen over the next few weeks.

MAN UTD, ARSENAL WANT WIGAN STAR / SALIBA UPDATE AND MORE…

➡️ Man Utd and Arsenal are interested in Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options in January.

➡️ Man Utd are interested in RB Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic but will face competition from Brighton and Napoli for his signature

➡️ Harry Maguire must accept that he will play a back-up role for Man Utd moving forward if he wants to earn a new contract at Old Trafford.

➡️ Chelsea have re-established contact with Victor Osimhen’s agents as they ponder another swoop for him in January, while sources have ruled out him joining Galatasaray on a permanent deal.

➡️ William Saliba has no interest in leaving Arsenal for Real Madrid despite the LaLiga giant’s confirmed interest in the Gunners centre-back.

➡️ Everton are not interested in Red Star Belgrade winger Silas Katompa Mvumpa, contrary to reports.

➡️ Southampton are ready to sack manager Russell Martin if the Saints lose their upcoming clash against Leicester City at St Mary’s.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Erik ten Hag has signed for Man Utd from worst to best