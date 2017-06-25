Man Utd target Donnarumma to discuss new AC Milan deal

Reported Manchester United target Gianluigi Donnarumma has revealed that he will discuss a new deal with AC Milan.

The future of the AC Milan goalkeeper has been a hot topic of later, with his contract is set to expire in 2018 and some big clubs circling.

A few weeks ago, Mino Raiola announced that his client would not be renewing his deal with Milan.

Despite this, there was optimism from the Rossoneri camp as Milan met with the player’s family once the situation had cooled down.

Rumours suggested recently that Donnarumma was considering sacking Raiola as his family’s views and his agent’s views were vastly different.

However, any possibility of this has seemingly been rebuffed as Donnarumma posted the following message on Twitter: “Donnarumma and Raiola: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

Since that tweet, Donnarumma has now confirmed his intention to re-negotiate with Milan through a post on his Instagram.

“Today with my tweets I’ve sparked a real buzz, which I did not want to generate, and I apologize for that,” a statement on his official Instagram account read.

“I want to reiterate my absolute love for Milan and the fans. Now I have in my mind the national team, with which I hope to give a gift to all the fans.

“My promise is that as soon as the European Championships is over, I will meet the Club together with my family and my agent to discuss my renewal.”

Real Madrid are said to be very interested in the 18-year-old, while Manchester United have also been linked with a move.