Man Utd plot double Everton raid as THREE more recruitment gurus targeted by Ratcliffe

Manchester United are plotting a stunning double raid on Everton as Sir Jim Ratcliffe works on building a formidable recruitment team.

The Red Devils are on the verge of luring Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford, with Ratcliffe looking to make several big changes.

This is bad news for Newcastle, who are planning to build a top-quality squad over the next five years but have been majorly disrupted by Manchester United’s approach for Ashworth.

Newcastle are furious at the fact that their sporting director is ready to jump ship less than two years into his tenure at St James’ Park.

Ashworth moved to Newcastle from Brighton in May 2022 and has been the key man when it comes to turning the club from relegation fodder into a Champions League outfit.

He was behind signings such as Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak but will not be in charge of the upcoming summer window.

The 52-year-old has now been placed on gardening leave after making an official request to leave the club.

Man Utd and Newcastle will now try to come to a deal so that the former England FA man can leave his current post early to join the Sir Jim Ratcliffe revolution at Old Trafford.

Newcastle are hoping to receive close to £20m in compensation.

Man Utd target Everton duo amid recruitment team shake-up

Ratcliffe has overseen huge changes at Man Utd since his minority takeover was approved by the FA, including creating a new hierarchy at the club.

The INEOS chief has already lured Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City and has become the club’s new CEO.

Alongside Berrada, Man Utd have also shortlisted Southampton man Jason Wilcox and Brighton recruitment ace Sam Jewell who has been part of the incredible team at The Seagulls.

This would create one of the best recruitment and scouting teams in the country should the manage to convince all three to jump ship.

With Ashworth’s deal already agreed barring a compensation fee for Newcastle, it looks like they may achieve what they have set out to do.

In terms of a transfer strategy, Ratcliffe wants to turn Man Utd into the best place to develop top young prospects and has a number of exciting names on his shortlist.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, one player they have their eye on is Everton midfielder Amadou Onana who has the potential to play at the very highest level one day.

A new centre-back is also a priority for Ratcliffe and TEAMtalk sources say that another Toffees star – Jarrad Branthwaite – is loved by Man Utd.

Everton have slapped an £80m price tag on both Onana and Branthwaite and expect to receive bids for the players in the summer – not just from Man Utd.

Lille’s Leny Yoro and Nice’s Jean Clair-Todibo have also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

