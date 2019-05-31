Man Utd target fires shots at Barcelona over huge £53m price tag

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has hit out at his club over the fee they are demanding if he is to leave this summer.

Cillessen is looking to move on this summer in search of first-team football having long been in the shadows of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at the Nou Camp.

With Barcelona apparently ready to let him move on, the former Ajax man was believed to be closing on a switch to Benfica, however reports emerged on Thursday stating that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was considering a swoop.

The Red Devils are expecting to lose David De Gea this summer with the Spaniard having rejected the club’s last offer to him.

He now looks ready to move after failing to extend his contract which now has just 12 months left to run, meaning the club will be left with little choice but to sell him off for the best price.

Reports in Spain suggested Cillessen has emerged as Solskjaer’s No.1 pick to replace De Gea, with the Spanish paper claiming United have opened talks over a €25m swoop for the Dutchman.

Now, the 30-year-old has seemingly revealed what the hold up is regarding his departure, be it to United or Benfica.

“The fact that Barcelona are asking for £53m for me doesn’t help,” he is quoted as saying by Marca.

“I’m calm at this moment and will wait and see what happens.”

United have also been linked with a surprise move for Mike Maigon, while Ajax’s Andre Onana has been mentioned as an option.

