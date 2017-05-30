Man Utd boosted as ‘Griezmann asks to leave Atletico’

Antoine Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid officials that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

That is according to Spanish journalist Antonio Ruiz, who is said to be well connected in Madrid.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Griezmann, with the Red Devils understood to be willing to cough up the 100million euros required to activate the playmaker’s release clause.

Griezmann is currently with the France squad after taking a break in the United States last week.

The Atletico forward said in an interview on French TV at the start of last week that he hoped to have his future sorted within a fortnight, with United’s Europa League win and their subsequent qualification for the Champions League putting them at the front of the queue for the 26-year-old.