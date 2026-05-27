An £80m-rated midfielder Manchester United want to bring to Old Trafford has been ranked as the eighth best of 189 Premier League signings last season, while a ‘catastrophic’ deal involving Liverpool placed dead last.

It’s fair to say Man Utd and Liverpool experienced contrasting fortunes when looking back at the transfers they made last summer.

A recent report from The Athletic ranked all 189 moves made by Premier League sides, and all four of Man Utd’s major signings placed in the top 40.

Matheus Cunha (40th), Bryan Mbeumo (38th), Benjamin Sesko (29th) and Senne Lammens (9th) all enjoyed superb debut seasons at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, meanwhile, broke their transfer record on two occasions when paying £116m for Florian Wirtz and then £125m for Alexander Isak.

Wirtz narrowly made it into the top 100 at 97th, while Isak who has endured an injury-ravaged campaign placed 172nd out of 189.

Milos Kerkez (49th) was the best of the bunch as far as Reds signings so, with Hugo Ekitike (50th) narrowly behind, Giorgi Mamardashvili in 73rd, Freddie Woodman 89th, Jeremie Frimpong way down in 119th, and Giovanni Leoni – who suffered an ACL tear on his debut – 143rd.

Granit Xhaka took top spot, with the former Arsenal man helping Sunderland to remarkably qualify for the Europa League in their first season back in the top flight.

Propping up the list in last place was a deal made by Liverpool, with the unfortunate Harvey Elliott and his loan spell at Aston Villa branded ‘catastrophic’.

Harvey Elliott named worst signing of 2025/26

The report justified their selection by stating: ‘A catastrophic deal for both clubs and the player.

‘Villa have had a great season but if Unai Emery was their brain and John McGinn was their heart, Elliott was their appendix.

‘Made just three starts, [Unai] Emery clearly just wasn’t having him and negotiations to either cut the loan short in January or remove the obligation-to-buy clause (due to be triggered after 10 appearances; he made his ninth in March) in February so he could play during an injury crisis both failed.

‘Shambolic, especially given how talented the 23-year-old attacking midfielder is.’

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Man Utd transfer target places eighth

At the other end of the spectrum, a midfielder Man Utd are now looking at signing placed eighth on the list – Mateus Fernandes.

The Portugal international joined West Ham from Southampton for £40m. He’s been one of very few bright sparks in a season that resulted in relegation for the Hammers, and the overwhelming expectation is he’ll now be sold as West Ham adapt to life in the second tier.

The Athletic’s verdict on Fernandes read: ‘Tackles, duels, recoveries, long-range worldies, piercing passes, Fernandes took on the job of chief West Ham playmaker after Lucas Paqueta’s January exit and excelled.

‘Difficult to see him staying at the London Stadium much longer, even though he’s only just gone there. He’s that good.’

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As mentioned, Man Utd are giving serious thought to signing Fernandes whose idol is current Red Devils skipper, Bruno Fernandes.

TEAMtalk understands West Ham now value Fernandes at an eye-watering £80m, though their bargaining position has obviously been significantly weakened after dropping a division.

As you might expect, sources have told TEAMtalk that Fernandes would love to join Man Utd. Agreeing personal terms won’t be an issue, it’s just a case of whether Man Utd decide he’s right for them and if they do, how much West Ham will actually sell for.

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