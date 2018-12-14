Man Utd target move for highly-rated £20m wonderkid to fix leaky defence

Manchester United have opened talks with Galatasaray over the potential signing of 18-year-old defender Ozan Kabak, according to Turkish outlet Aksam.

United manager Jose Mourinho has been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, with his side leaking goals at the back.

Big money moves have been suggested, with names such as Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Porto’s Eder Militao linked with moves to Old Trafford.

It seems, however, that the Red Devils are set to take a gamble on an up-and-coming talent in the form of Kabak, with a fee of £20million said to be demanded by the Istanbul side.

Kabak is under contract with the Turkish giants until 2020 and has enjoyed a breakout campaign so far, making 15 appearances in all competitions.

Mourinho has grown increasingly frustrated with his defence in recent weeks, a back-line which has let in 26 Premier League goals already this season.

Eric Bailly has been linked with a January exit along with Marcos Rojo, while the contracts of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling expire in the summer.

Such moves would allow Mourinho to begin restructuring his rear-guard, allowing the Portuguese manager to plot a way back up the Premier League ladder for his side.

