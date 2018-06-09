Man Utd target moves to Chinese Super League on six-month loan

Benfica forward Anderson Talisca has completed a six-month loan deal to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

Reports had suggested that Talisca would be available this summer for £35million after returning from a two-year loan spell at Besiktas.

Manchester United were understood to be battling it out with two Chinese Super League sides for his signature and now the Brazilian has chosen a move – albeit temporary – to China.

Talisca, who is a Brazil under-23 international, bagged 20 goals and provided eight assists for his team-mates in all competitions last season for Besiktas.

The club announced his arrival in a statement: “Guangzhou Evergrande has officially announced the signing of an agreement with the Brazilian Anderson Talisca, who has been loaned for six months.”

Talisca is yet to represent his country at senior level, although he was called up in 2014, the same year he moved from Brazilian side Bahia to Benfica.

