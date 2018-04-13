Man Utd target Neymar confides in pals over shock £345m move

PSG attacker Neymar has reportedly told Barcelona players that he could join Manchester United this summer.

The Brazil star has been linked with a return to Catalonia, along with potential switches to United and Barca’s bitter rivals Real Madrid over the last few months.

The 26-year-old only quit the Nou Camp for a world record switch to PSG last summer, but rumours are rife that Neymar regrets his decision to move to the French capital and is already looking for a new challenge.

The former Santos star still has plenty of close friends at Barca, despite the controversial way in which he left the club, and Don Balon claims that Neymar has told them he has an offer on the table to move to Old Trafford.

Real Madrid had always appeared to be the forward’s most likely destination this summer, with the reigning La Liga champions ready to cull a number of their top stars to freshen up a squad that has under-performed domestically this season.

However, it would appear that United are ready to gazump them as Jose Mourinho looks to turn the Red Devils back into one of Europe’s elite clubs once again.

In terms of a fee, the report goes on to state that United could pay as much as £345million, which would present a huge profit for PSG after they coughed up a world record £198m to land the player in the first place.

Neymar would likely form a front three with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, which once again raises doubts of fellow United forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthoy Martial.

The latter has already indicated that he wants to move on this summer after losing his place to Sanchez, with Juventus said to be pushing for a move, while Rashford has been frustrated by his lack of starts under Mourinho.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.