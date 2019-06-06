Man Utd fans discuss their Portuguese targets, Liverpool readers debate the ins and outs they want to see over the summer and Chelsea fans look at Hudson-Odoi – all in Your Says of the Day.

So far it’s Moreno and Sturridge. Big shout out to them, I actually like them both very much and am sad on a personal level to see them leave. Sturridge’s contribution over the years is nothing to be sniffed at, even this season when he barely played. I wish them all the best, and will be keeping an eye out on how their careers from here. It’s always hard to leave LFC, but I hope they will do fabulously well. Except when they come up against us in European competition.

teck

Mignolet and Lallana likely to leave too.

Apart from them I only imagine youth players leaving and those on loan unless somoene like Lovren wants to leave for more first team football.

gingerlfc

Can also see Clyne joining the list of departures. Like to see a No 10 and LB come in with Wilson and Grujic. Any other signing will depend on who leaves.

kopite

Okay since the season is over here is what I think will happen in the summer.

Sturridge, Moreno and Clyne, all gone or going, then we have Lallana, Grujic, Wilson, Kent, Ojo amongst others looking for regular game time.

The only departure that would actually surprise me would be Lovren but I reckon he will take at least one more year, try to get into the defense and he might just do that. Agger and Skrtel often had a year out after injuries, then got back into the game.

In midfield I can’t see anyone that got regular game time leaving, Lallana might leave though, Grujic is likely to leave but I would like to see him competing against Fabinho or further upfield against Keita, Milner, Henderson and Gini… Our numbers from midfield did not match up in terms of assists or goals but everything else was better. The amount of work our midfield did is amazing, they allowed everything else to take place. Wilson is 23 years old and he got suitors from all of Europe and considering that most of the fans are crying out for a forward he is probably going to leave.

Shaqiri and Origi will stay, I think both can build on their seasons, with both players getting more game time in the cups… I don’t think anyone wants to leave but a few need to leave to enhance or further their careers… Anyways what is incoming is way more exciting than what is on its way out!

NotoriousBingo

Nicolas Pepe and Bruno Fernandes would make for some very achievable and interesting additions.

I think Michael Edwards and his team have earned our trust on their selections.

gingerlfc

Don’t see any issue with keeping Origi. The way I see it, it’s either going to be Brewster or Wilson that will replace Sturridge and having a 3rd option that can pop in with the odd goal can’t hurt.

Klopp has stated previously that our transfer policy will only focus on signing players that will improve the first 11. Given the current market, that leaves us with 3 viable signings that will improve this team, M’Bappe, Eriksen and de Ligt. Any 1 of these would be a great addition for us but otherwise I can’t see us spending too much effort on signing players this summer.

Razor

Looks like we might be about to get one over the line at last – James having medical according to Sky. And long may the influx of young players continue. Madison and Maguire to Leicester for 20 and 12 million respectively, and Tielemans to Monaco for 20 million. All players we’ve been linked with recently and all bought for chump change. When are we going to learn ffs? Or maybe we just have.

jm1502

Reports that we have rejected a swap deal involving Lukaku and Icardi. Please tell that this is a hoax!

Manthistle

Stunning hat trick by ronaldo I take it back, I’d have him back today! Lethal even at this age.

united_we_win

Yep, brilliant finishes all three of ‘em. Joao Felix looked as ordinary as fuck at best, but what did you think of our man Bruno uww?

jm1502

I thought he underwhelmed big time JM. That signing would be a risk for me. Not sure its worth doing. He has looked good at times when I’ve seen him but the Portuguese league is difficult to judge. Might sound nuts after his spell at Swansea but i’d take a punt on Renato Sanches. Looks like he is leaving Munich. Still think there is a player in there but it’ll never happen.

N1xer

Agree N1xer. Wouldn’t say Fernandes looked bad but certainly not 70 million quid’s worth. Mind you, Bernardo Silva didn’t look great either and I rate him. Renato Sanches? Know what you mean, I’d have signed him a heartbeat, but maybe we dodged a bullet. Time will tell I guess.

jm1502

For me, it is the responsibility of the manager to pick his team and so it is down to him to have chosen CHO. The board may be very well aware of the Bayern interest and may have words with the manager but I would not expect the board to turn around and tell any manager who they should pick or not

Once the Bayern interest was more public then again I think the board probably had to be more forceful with Sarri and tell him they wanted to keep CHO and more games was the only way as so far he had rejected the new contract

So for me anyway, the fact that CHO did start to feature and then appears as though he will now accept a new contract without even knowing who will be the next manager is down to a lot of decent negotiating by the board/Marina. IMO, our board come in for much to much unwarranted criticism/abuse when the vast majority of us have little idea as to what is going on in the background so if they do manage to achieve something good and in the Clubs best interest then I am happy to give them some credit. They are far from perfect as we know but recently it is a much more difficult task they have to deal with. KTBFFH

CFC1905

Regardless of how much medical science progresses or the very best treatment that players get these days, there are just some injuries that take a long time to heal

Just think of MvG who does well abroad but has never returned to Chelsea to show the form he once had, consider Zouma who spent nearly a year out and then effectively another season at Stoke in recovery mode before reaching his potential again last season and finally Essien who really never did recover although part of that was down to trying to return early for a WC (if I remember correctly) and getting injured again

I did read yesterday that CHO is progressing quicker than expected but individuals are different and how quickly they recover can often vary. KTBFFH