Man Utd target Ozil drops huge hint over his Arsenal future

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has dropped a major hint that he could be ready to commit his future to the club.

Ozil is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of the current campaign and the 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from north London in recent months.

Manchester United and Barcelona have both been strongly linked with a move for the German, but Ozil insisted that he is ‘proud’ to play for the Gunners in a mock Sky Sports press conference with kids.

When asked why he joined Arsene Wenger’s men, he replied: “Because of the history and the amazing players. I’m here to learn, to grow up and to show my talent for this club.

“This club has made me bigger. I’m so proud to play for a big club like Arsenal.”

Arsene Wenger also appears confident that Ozil is on the verge of signing a new deal: “I believe he wants to stay, he is not to be convinced [to sign a new contract].

“You want nobody to leave and you see where we stand on that. But at the moment, it’s very difficult.

“Until the end of the season we know what it is, but after that, I cannot tell you.”